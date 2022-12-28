Popular Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, is the latest celebrity homeowner to the joy of his many fans

Taking to his social media pages, the Marlian Music star announced his achievement and it left fans gushing

Zinoleesky shared photos of his new house and noted that his 2023 had already started and people congratulated him

Talented Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, recently bought himself a huge house and he shared the good news with his many fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the Personal crooner shared a series of photos of his impressive new property.

In the snaps, the music star was seen standing in front of his white duplex and in his caption he made sure to thank God for the feat.

Fans react to Zinoleesky's new house as singer becomes latest landlord. Photos: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

According to Zino, his 2023 has already started and then he called himself the latest landlord. He wrote:

“Thank u lord!! My 2023 already started ❤️ #latestlandlord”.

See the snaps below:

Congratulations pour in for Zinoleesky over his new house

Shortly after the music star shared the news of his achievement online, a number of netizens took to celebrating with him as many noted that it was well deserved. Read some of their comments below:

parker_ojugo:

"Zino took this year personal congratulations."

md_dopewears:

"This generation did well than our parents sha."

joanodenu:

"Zino take your flowers cos you deserve them. Congratulations "

themonalisa____:

"Small boy Big God."

iam_ojay_igwe:

"Extremely talented!! Deserves his spot. E no easy. Na Extraordinary things the boy Dey do now "

mide_fwesh:

"Congratulations to him almighty Allah will do for mohbad and Bella too Amen."

Nice one.

Skit maker Prophet Rolex becomes homeowner

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Prophet Rolex, recently made the news after he became a homeowner to the joy of fans.

The news of the funny man’s achievement made the rounds online on his 30th birthday as he celebrated in style.

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, took to his page to share impressive photos and a video of Prophet Rolex’s new house.

Source: Legit.ng