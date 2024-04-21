Days after socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was dragged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the mutilation of the naira, he is in the news again

Chiefpriest was recently at a party in Abuja, and some of his antics have sparked massive reactions on social media

The Lagos big boy seems to have learnt his lessons as he was seen making transfers to the performing artists at the party instead of spraying the naira notes

Days after being granted bail by the Lagos High Court, Nigerian socialite Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is back on the streets partying hard.

A video of the nightlife king and club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, attending fashion designer Seyi Vodi's party in Abuja has got people talking online.

Clips of Cubana Chiefpriest's new format of spraying money at parties stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip making the rounds online, Chiefpriest was seen dancing and jamming hard. However, something the nightlife king did in the viral clip while partying has caught the attention of netizens.

Cubana Chiefpriest makes transfer avoids spraying naira

The Nigerian socialite seems to have learnt from his earlier misdemeanours that got him in trouble with the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Instead of spraying cash as usual whenever he goes partying, Cubana Chiefpriest chose a different route as he was sighted making transfers to the band at the party hailing him.

See what Cubana Chiefpriest did at Seyi Vodi's party that got people talking online:

Reactions trail Chiefpriest's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's video:

@iamaleshinloye:

"The fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom."

@Oyindam201:

"Wise man."

@Peace_Beauty1:

"Strictly by transfer!"

@colouredgirl_:

"The fear of prison is the beginning of wisdom."

@Osatohanmwe__:

"You no go transfer ke?"

@Grant2012:

"The singer had to remove his glasses to confirm the amount. Lol."

@anokason:

"Person wey stingy no know waiting Efcc don do for am."

@godspower_omoveh:

"Nobody fit Oppress me for Club again you spray money I record am send to EFCC."

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng