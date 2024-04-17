A video of Obi Cubana spraying dollars at an event has resurfaced online hours after the EFCC detained his former associate Cubana Chiefpriest

In the viral video, the businessman was spotted handing out $100 bills at a wedding ceremony

The video comes after the EFCC is set to file a three-count charge against Cubana Chiefpriest

Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, a popular Nigerian celebrity barman, who was recently detained by anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seen online users digging up old clips of celebrities, including Obi Cubaba making money rain in public.

Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, was spotted in a viral video spraying dollars at a wedding ceremony.

Obi Cubana spotted spraying dollars at a party. Credit: @obicubana @cubanachiefpriest

There were claims that the popular businessman, who happens to be Cubana Chiefpriest's former associate only sprays dollars and not naira at events, making many of his supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Watch viral video of Obi Cubana spraying dollars at an event below:

Recall that the EFCC filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chiefpriest, who was accused of abusing the naira.

The celebrity barman is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 17, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's video

stanley_6_to_6:

"This one go pain EFCC."

naijaeverything:

"EFCC in hot tears as it has been revealed that Obi Cubana only sprays dollar bills at events!!"

all_eyes12:

"We fit they bear same name make I get level pass you."

asuku0986:

"Baba dey drop am religiously efcc."

joelmarley61:

"And now dollar rate will pump again cus people will start demanding dollar to spray."

omo_otunba_chase001:

"Nah everybody them go packlkkk."

surprise_by_ki:

"This is the real I must have money episode. Them say don’t spray naira He decided to spray dolapo."

chumacopeter:

"Soon na Ghana cedis we go Dey spray."

EFCC on videos of prominent Nigerians abusing naira

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC said it was difficult to prosecute old cases of naira abuse after the commencement date of its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarisation of the Economy on February 7, 2024.

The EFCC disclosed that it would investigate and prosecute any Nigerian involved in the naira abuse, including celebrities and politicians.

In another report, crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to six months jail time with no option of fine.

