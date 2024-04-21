Portable's 4th wife, Ashabi Simple, has reacted to the birthday post made by her co-wife on her birthday

In a now-deleted post, she celebrated Bewaji as she acknowledged her position in the life of their husband

She also called a strong woman as she wished her a happy birthday celebration and prayed for her

Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinwa, better known as Ashabi Simple, the fourth wife of Portable has reacted to the birthday post made by her co-wife, Bewaji.

Legit.ng had reported that Bewaji had celebrated her birthday and shared lovely pictures. She later changed her profile after Portable threatened to send her packing from the house.

Reacting to the birthday message, Ashabi Simple, called her "001", acknowledging her position as the first wife of their husband. She also called her a strong woman and wished her well.

Ashabi Simple reacts to co-wife's birthday post.

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple prays for Bewaji

In her message to Bewaji, the woman, who graduated last year prayed for her. She wished her long life and also good health.

Asabi Simple also hyped her co-wife in the post.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ashabi Simple. Here are some of the comments below:

@motolaniarike:

"She obviously is not well loved at home, who send her message."

@lushthrift_ng:

"Be like Na who chop cane pass be strongest woman in the Olalomi household.'

@toluwatee:

"Werey lo poju ni nu ZEH family."

@ibukun_official:

"Drama in the Kingdom of Housewives of Portable Nigeria."

@mumcy_maria_ajike:

"Now I see ashabi is not love at home at alll ……she really lack love from her own background."

@mopelola_:

"Strongest woman unto say una dey chop same cucumber. I don’t understand, I forbid anything wey them call strongest woman Na suffering and smiling, strong strong woman Na better thing."

@bidexbabezzy:

"Oh this is the post."

@alhajabolasere:

'Who sent you? Strong woman, my foot.'

@oyindamolaxx___:

"The struggle is real ashabi alabosi."

@lawlars_decor_and_scent:

"Fuji housde of ciommotion.:"

Source: Legit.ng