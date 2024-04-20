Hours after, Portable took to his social media page to slam his first wife, Omobewaji, for the caption she added to her birthday post one of his baby mama's react

Honey Berry's comment on Omobewaji's new birthday post has created a significant stir online

The birthday post that Honey Berry reacted to is the new one published by Bewaji hours after Portable berated her for not acknowledging his role in her life

Omobewaji, the wife of controversial Nigerian singer Portable, recently celebrated turning a year older.

However, instead of enjoying the perks of a person celebrating their birthday, she has been in the eye of the storm, most of the attacks coming from her husband, Portable.

Portable's wife deletes old birthday after her husband's reaction. Honey Berry reacts. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@omobewaji_ewatomi/@honey_berry1211

The singer had gone on his social media page to slam his wife for not acknowledging his role in her life and using the term the "Queen of herself."

In reaction to Bewaji's birthday post, Portable called her out, demanding that she delete the post and publish another one.

Honey Berry reacts to Bewaji's birthday post

One of the high-profile names that reacted to Omobewaji's new birthday post was her hubby's baby mama, Honey Berry.

Honey Berry is the baby mama Portable sent away from his home after he allegedly caught her cheating on him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable accused Honey Berry of dating former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss Koko Zaria.

See Honey Berry's comment celebrating Omobewaji below:

Comments trail Omobewaji's new birthday post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Bewaji's new post and Honey Berry's comment:

@queen_agatha11:

"So u deleted your last post because of him get self-respect for your self once."

@doyinsollaa:

"She’s not even allowed to celebrate herself on her own birthday. Her life must be centered around you na wa o."

@kenistarr:

"He probably seize her phone she has not posted anything about her son’s birthday."

@lums_world_:

"She don remove queen of herself . You no wan make he send u commot for house."

@omowunmi_stores1:

"He made her delete her own birthday wishes to her self nahhh!!!!"

@officialcelebrity_shin:

"Happy birthday Olori zeh nation Emi Oga mi❤️ elevate never relegate."

@siimple_jaye:

"Her style is always unique and different..Happy birthday Queen."

@temiwrites:

"Some serious problem going on here. Ordinary birthday post turn ish for social media!"

@toriwealthbaby:

"Hot love.. ife gbona she fit don chop beating on top her birthday sef."

