Ashabi Simple, Portable's 4th baby mama has said that she was not ready to leave her husband despite their feud

In her Valentine's Day message to him, she said that she loved him and he was the only reason she would stay in the relationship

Portable had earlier accused her of trying to destroy his marriage with his first wife, Bewaji after Gistlover posted about them

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, has stated that she is not leaving her controversial lover and baby daddy, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, as she pens an emotional note to him on Valentine's Day

The two have been at loggerheads for a while now and it seemed the singer was not ready to end their feud. Portable had accused the actress of trying to destroy his home. He said she and Gistlover were after his marriage to Bewaji which was why the blogger posted about him and his first wife.

Ashabi Simple write Valentine's message to Portable. Photo credit @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the accusation, Ashabi Simple said she would not leave even if he tried to push her away. She added that she would not give up and would be there for her man any time he needed her.

Ashabi Simple says she loves Portable

In her post, Ashabi Simple explained that she loves Portable and she doesn't care if there are a million reasons to leave, he would be the only reason she will never leave the relationship.

Ashabi Simple hails Portable

Calling the Zazu crooner different names including "Ijogbon, Choco mine. The mother of one who graduated last year said that she preferred to fix her problem with Portable a million times than to start with another man.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@motola07:

"This girl has daddy issues."

@yeteemoore':

"Ah, you're not loved at home ni ????? Spewing rubbish."

@_j.a.a.n.e:

"Ashabi dem no love you for house."

@temmiehairlyn:

"This can’t be ordinary. It’s more than not being Love at home ooo; But Still I need Portable Attraction soap so I can use for my customers."

@mhothun_01:

"But are you not loved at home?"

@gossipgal9ja:

"Low self-esteem is a terrible thing to have as a woman."

@3rippleadorableeventsnparties:

"Na bcos Portable na Agba dropper, he dey takia of him woman. When you see this kind of romance the man dey drop, when money enters love is sweet."

@abike___xx:

"Portable what did you add in your stew. God abeg."

@mz_pelz:

"This girl no get love for house sey. Don’t leave now shebi na you them go dey disgrace every eke market day."

@strandeluxe.hair:

"Even me wey they no love for house no find unnecessary love upandan.."

Portable and Asahbi Simple unfollows each other

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and his 4th baby mama, Asabi Simple had unfollowed each other on social media after the singer slammed her.

He had accused her of trying to compete with his first wife, Bewaji after she granted an interview and talked about her relationship.

Many of their fans reacted to the challenge between the two and drew some life lessons from it.

Source: Legit.ng