Days after Verydarkman went online to dare some members of Nigeria's LGBTQ community, James Brown reacts

During a recent Live conversation with some of his fans, James Brown noted that Verydarkman can't stop him from continuing to parade himself as a crossdresser

The Princess of 'Africow' went ahead to note that the reason he has been less active on social media is because he has been busy promoting his new movie

Controversial social media personality James Obialor Chukwueze, aka James Brown, was recently on a TikTok live session with some of his fans.

During the live session, James spoke about a Verydarkman and his comments about him. While connecting with his fans, someone asked the crossdresser why he stopped dressing like a woman and twerking on his social media pages.

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown finally addresses Verydarkman's recent threat to get him arrested. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Someone noted that James Brown stopped out of fear that Verydarkman might get him incarcerated as he did with Bobrisky.

James Brown addresses VDM's threat

During the live, the drag queen addressed Verydarkman's recent threats, noting that the social media activist couldn't stop him from twerking online.

He further noted that he doesn't twerk online for free. James Brown shared that at the moment, he would only twerk online if Wizkid and Tiwa Savage paid him to do it.

James also dropped the gauntlet, noting that Verydarkman could never stop him from twerking online because there was no law against it.

Watch the trending clip below:

Netizens react to James Brown's comment

Here are some of the reactions that James Brown's comments about VDM stirred online:

@__fizzyboi:

"VDM na una police for now."

@slimstar.001:

"VDM na una police for now make una take am jeje."

@its_2kiss:

"VDM done stop them from all there social media activities. Una police for now."

@vktechltd:

"The fear of Verydarkman is the beginning of wisdom."

@winslow_ever1:

"Did I just heard Wizkid?"

@ola_dotun081:

"Fenu ja wire them go still pick you up too."

@elvis___os__:

"You won Twerk, with which waist."

@bretparker.5_1:

"Why vdm sleep or what?he go attend to am soon."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"I no fit marry woman wey no sabi twerk!!"

@they_call_me_boysam:

"VDM don humble werey ."

@mees_rammyy:

"Which one is roll ur wine again?"

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

Legit.ng, in a previous report, recalls how the outspoken former crossdresser reacted after the news about Bobrisky being arrested and sentenced to jail went viral.

James Brown reacted to the news, noting that people needed to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He also expressed hopes that Bobrisky would come out stronger and regain her full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

Source: Legit.ng