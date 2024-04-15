Activist Verydarkman has sparked massive reactions online after a video of him calling out some of Nigeria's most popular crossdressers and transgenders

In the viral clip, Verydarkman laid down the gauntlet as he dared other crossdressers and transgender to go public with their sexuality

VDM noted that he wants to know how connected they are and was willing to risk it all to put them behind bars

Controversial activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, seems head-bent on cleaning the streets of social media in his fight against homosexuality and LGBTQ activities.

The outspoken social media personality, in a clip shared on his page, has laid down the gauntlet as he dared other gay personalities online to come out and express their sexuality in public if they think so highly of themselves.

Activist Verydarkman dares James Brown and Jay Boogie to go public with their sexuality. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@jayboogie_/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, VDM took it a step further as he called out the names of James Brown, Jay Boogie, and others, asking them to go public with their sexuality and see if the long arm of the law won't get to them.

"No matter your connection" - Verydarkman dares Jayboogie

In the viral clip, VDM noted that he wants to know how connected James Brown, Jay Boogie and the other crossdressers are.

The activist also clarified that he wants kids, and the people who don't intend to have kids and have chosen the LGBTQ life shouldn't use their choice to dissuade the future generation.

Netizens react to VDM's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video:

@mc_martins1:

"For the sake of our kids and the future of our youth! I Stan VDM!"

@wf_jamesbrown:

"You see any you go see post tire."

@sholabrain:

"I too support this agenda…"

@__jessyumar_:

"Who else is so tired of vdm."

@kelvin_kertz:

"Brief explanation, Do your thing and keep it off social media, we have kids on social media. Simple."

@wuntia_:

"VDM is actually on a crusade whereby the whole of Africa and not just Nigeria should rally behind him. What he is fighting against is a worth cause."

@som_miles:

"Anyone who has issues with this guy really needs themselves checked."

@stevvenashhh:

"This guy to get sense, I respect you 100 haters fit go jump inside canna."

@maanaroyal:

"I don’t règret supporting VDM."

@cashbenkid:

"Thank you the rest will learn. Toto wey sweet you say na man to man sweet pass. omo humans plenty o."

@oyinentertainer:

"It is high time the government made cross dressing a punishable crime."

Source: Legit.ng