Crossdresser James Brown clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 22, and was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t end on social media as close friends, and family members stormed Brown’s house to party with him

A video captured the moment Brown and his sister, Gracious, took the dance floor as others present watched in delight

Effeminate celebrity James Brown received an overwhelming show of love from fans and supporters in the online community as he celebrated his birthday.

The controversial celebrity turned a new age on Wednesday, February 22, and he made sure to make the most of his special day.

Although he was widely celebrated on the internet, things didn’t end there as family members and friends also joined Brown in his house.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Brown and his sister, Gracious, stole the show with their moves as they stormed the dance floor.

A different portion of the video also showed when Brown was presented with a birthday cake, among other gift items.

James Brown becomes homeowner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that James Brown joined the long list of homeowners in Lagos as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 22.

"I GIFT myself a HOME for my 24th Yrs Birthday. Thanks to y’all my DURLINGS for your love and Support @jamesbrown_empire. House agent @peace_tochukwu23," he wrote.

Some social media users who reacted doubted that the crossdresser splurged millions on the beautiful building.

