A Nigerian lady has narrated how her boyfriend ran away with the N10 million which she saved for her business

In a touching video, the lady was seen shedding tears while stating that she had become depressed over the incident

Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to advise her on what to do to get her money back

A young Nigerian lady has sparked emotional comments after sharing her ordeal with her boyfriend whom she trusted.

She tearfully revealed how he stole the money she saved for her business and disappeared without a trace.

Nigerian lady in tears as boyfriend flees with her N10 million Photo credit: @painless555/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out boyfriend over theft

According to the heartbroken lady, he made away with a whopping sum of N10 million that she had been saving for three years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady identified on TikTok as @painless_555 lamented that the situation has made her really depressed and sad and all she wants is to get her money back.

She wrote:

“God my boyfriend ran away with my life savings of 10m Money for my business guys I'm depressed.”

Reactions as lady calls out boyfriend over theft

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with suggestions from netizens on what the lady can to get her money back.

Queen_Glory_Naya said:

“So sorry dear, but was the 10m cash? How could he do such transaction without your notice?”

Veeve_chinny said:

“Shrine no dy ona villiage?”

Lolo reacted:

“Post his picture and his family.”

Vivian reacted:

“Una no get village wey get charm.”

Favourite said:

“I'm so sorry, report to the police with his picture and phone number so he can be traced.”

Cale reacted:

“Naso people wey Sabi native doctor house plenty for comment section.”

Taurus pirate reacted:

“How una take dey trust people self because my mama don complain tire, I don't even trust my mum na man or friend I go trust.”

Watch the video below:

Chubby lady cries after boyfriend broke up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out on social media for help after her boyfriend ended their relationship.

In a video, the tearful lady pleaded with netizens to give her tips on how to reduce weight very fast.

Source: Legit.ng