Former Nollywood actress Regina Askia got fans gushing after she shared a post highlighting her journey with her husband over the years

The much-loved beauty queen took to her Instagram page with a throwback photo of a younger version of herself and her dashing husband

While some of Regina's fans gushed over her, others who seemed to know it is her wedding anniversary sent in their best wishes

Popular ex-Nollywood actress Regina Askia got fans gushing on her page after she shared a post showing off the growth in her marriage.

The beautiful star and her husband have been together for years and she highlighted their journey with two photos.

Fans gush over photos of Regina Askia and her husband Photo credit: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

One of the photos was a throwback of a really young Regina and her hubby while the other one was a more recent photo of them as they have grown much older.

Thanking God for his grace, Askia noted that the years just keep rolling by.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Then and now! The years just keep on rolling! We thank God for his grace."

See the post below:

Fans gush over Regina and her hubby

vannyreal07:

"Happy anniversary."

zinfegsignature:

"Congratulations this can only be God with all the attacks on families God has kept you guys together .may you both keep abounding in Grace in Jesus name Amen."

debbie_beautyplace:

"Una don Kuku ma resemble brother and sister… congratulations mama ❤️❤️"

promise.talent:

"You were blessed with a good husband."

offiong_edem_official:

"Greatness may the God Lord continue to bless your home... more years beautiful people ❤️"

toyinbukolasobande:

"Happy Anniversary."

iraborsoni:

"Just like yesterday! Happy anniversary!!"

Regina Askia shares gorgeous 30-year-old throwback photo

The former Nollywood actress is the definition of beauty and she disclosed that even years ago when filters did not exist, she was a babe.

Regina Askia took to her Instagram page with a beautiful thirty-year-old photo of herself.

The 54-year-old ex-beauty queen noted that back then, there were no filters or touch-ups and photographs were taken just as people were.

Those who reacted to the actress' post had nothing but praises for her.

Source: Legit.ng