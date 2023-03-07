Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, has shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers in the online community

The abroad-based star is now the proud owner of a one-storey medical home in the US, where she practices as a medical professional

Askia gave all the glory to the Lord, and many were spotted in her comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a proud moment for an ex-Nollywood movie star, Regina Askia, who just landed an impressive achievement in the United States of America (USA).

Askia happily took to her official Instagram page with a photo showing her newly-completed medical home in the country.

Actress Regina Askia builds medical home abroad. Photo: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Without mincing her words, the former movie star gave all the glory to the Lord for the impressive and commendable feat.

“To the good of all and the harm of none, Let the people of God say amen! This is indeed the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our sight,” her caption read in part.

Askia proceeded to announce that she would be offering medical services to those in need.

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Askia

debbygoodnews said:

"Wow congratulations my Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️big congratulations."

nnokapeace8 said:

"Congratulations ma'am."

oriade.olalekan said:

"...Hallelujah to the most High for His wondrous blessing..."

amargbemi said:

"Got interested in your achievements. So read a lot about you. Very impressive. Congratulations Regina. I wish you the best in your career."

cuteaijayy said:

"This is huge. congrats mama."

julietm857 said:

"This is a great service to humanity.... I'll love to be employed in this great institution as a Nurse... please how do I apply for a job of a nurse there?"

Source: Legit.ng