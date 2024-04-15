A Nigerian lady has insisted that Pastor Paul Enenche owes his church member, Vera Anyim, an apology for calling embarrassing her in church

The lady claimed that it was not possible to go to a church and give a fake testimony if the pastor was not aware of its false nature

Speaking further, she alleged that the pastor judged and embarrassed her based on her improper use of grammatical tenses

A Nigerian lady has shared her two cents about the saga between pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis and his church member, Vera Anyim.

Paul Enenche embarassed the lady in church and called her testimony 'false' after she spoke about being a graduate of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Angry lady calls out Paul Enenche Photo credit: @kuddy_dynasty, Paul Enenche/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tackles Paul Enenche for embarassing member

The furious lady identified in TikTok as @kuddy___dynasty claimed that the pastor already judged Vera and believed that she couldn't amount to anything because she couldn't speak with sound grammar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, the pastor was meant to be full of wisdom to be able to ask questions in a way the woman’s feelings wouldn't be hurt.

She stated that the pastor would have asked her to show her results to the church and see what she would do instead of calling her a liar.

Speaking further, she reiterated that pastor Enenche owes the woman an apology for embarrassing her and calling her a liar.

The lady said:

“You judged her, called her a liar. How was she able to walk back to her seat? We all know how hard it is to speak in front of a large audience and she has been waiting for long to give this testimony and what did you do? You called her a blatant liar on the altar, disgraced her. I'm so ashamed. Now this woman has brought her graduation pictures, her name on the graduation list. As a man of God, you were not supposed to embarrass her on altar.”

Reactions as lady tackles pastor Paul Enenche

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from people who opened up about how pastor Enenche’s reactions made them feel.

@barbara vaty said:

“I was in the church yesterday I was not happy seeing her crying.”

Mischief said:

“If na indaboski, him for just say "ehhhn ehhhn BSC in law? Which school did you gladuate flom, that give you that dehglee" everybody for just laugh.”

MercyDavid said:

“BSC in Law started 2014, graduated 10 years later.”

SEÑÓRITÂI said:

“A lot of people asking is the anything like Bsc in law, well we all know that people assume bsc is the first degree you get in the university, probably she said that because that was her first degree.”

@ppatience554 reacted;

“I thought in those churches they have testimony teams that screens you before you testify abi?”

@kiara_ said:

“All her years of hardwork to make her family proud, he use few minutes to degrade her and look down on her because of what.”

Matthew favour said:

“There's bsc in law in some universities.”

@slidy65 reacted:

“Paul Eneche is my pastor o but d way he address it is so wrong I never expect dis from him.”

Ememobong said:

“The thing just made me sad because I don't understand y pastor Paul will do this , that is why I don't give testimony.”

@imole said:

“How person go say she get BSC for law waiting you to da talk.”

Treasuredbae said:

“Asineeee I love papa Enecheooo, but this thing wey e don no jell at all. I felt embarrassed and pity for the woman.”

Dr. Debby of Abuja said:

“Me I stop going to church 3 yrs ago after one pastor tell me say my mum na witch omo I walk out immediately.”

Ejembi Mary Godwin EMG said:

“Thank you Kuddy, you said my mind.”

Watch the video below:

Facebook post of law graduate trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) fresh graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, is trending online after a video showed Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her for giving a fake testimony in his church.

During the testimony, Veronica said she has a B.Sc in law but Pastor Enenche blasted her, saying there was nothing like that and that only an LL.B exists.

Source: Legit.ng