The mother of the make-up artist who drowned alongside actor, Junior Pope has cried out after her daughter's demise

In a video, she recounted how she suffered to train her daughter only for her daughter to die tragically by drowning

According to the woman, her daughter struggled in the university, reading day and night, and graduated with a first class

The grieving mother of a makeup artist, Abigail Frederick, who lost her life in a boat accident has broken her silence.

Her daughter unfortunately drowned in the river alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and some other crew members.

Abigail's mum says daughter made first class

In the video shared on TikTok by @angelgodwin0, the woman asked those who took her daughter to the river she drowned in to come and see her.

She reiterated that if they don't come to see her, she will go naked and pray to her God for vengeance.

According to the woman, she suffered to send Abigail and her sister to the best nursery and primary school despite the cost.

Speaking further, she narrated how her daughter struggled in the University and graduated with a first class degree.

She said:

“I trained Abigail in one of the best schools. First class student just die for water like that. Abigail suffered, read day and night for school only to die like this.”

Reactions as make-up artist's mother laments

