“First Met in Manchester”: Nigerian Lady Dances with Friend Who Marries Her Brother
- In a heartwarming display, a Nigerian lady exuberantly celebrated the union of her brother and her friend
- Her spirited dance on the wedding stage not only went viral but also symbolized the close-knit ties between the trio
- The bride and groom, according to the lady, first met each other at her Manchester room in England
A Nigerian lady’s elation was palpable as she witnessed her brother wed her friend in a ceremony that captured TikTok’s fascination.
The clip showcased her joyous dancing on the wedding stage, a testament to the profound bond shared among them.
As shown by @rivers_brides, it was revealed that the couple’s romance blossomed in Manchester, England, within the very home the woman shared with the bride.
"We pulled a surprise": Nigerian woman sees granddaughter for the first time, her reaction melts hearts
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Jolade said:
“Me I won't allow any of mt friend to marry my brother o.”
Bibi ofAbuja wrote:
“My best friend wanted me to marry her brother and I refused she no longer talks to me anymore.”
Oliviaa commented:
"Gimme your brother.”
Lois Frank:
“You see wetin people dey do for their friends abi.”
Silberry wrote:
“The one I get de hide their brothers.”
Preshmanze:
“See what friends dey do for their friends my friends just dey mumu.”
Ella baby:
“@bhrony50 I will marry your brother ooo.”
Bellanicky001:
“@adeifeclassic00 na me go later marry brother tobi seh.”
Exquisite Tom's:
“@Yhearteyesqueen you no go see this one on.”
Scho:
“@THE STYLIST this is your sign to let me marry him.”
Faithful w:
“@Big GiftyA this could be you but you nor go respect me eee.”
A lbukunoluwa:
“@OlaWunmi2435 make una gimme una brother,una no answer Koburu.”
Pretty lady marries older husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty Nigerian lady who married an older man got Nigerians' reactions when she showed off her husband.
The lady, @asmawu.hamisu, called the old man her "forever" and held his hand across a dining table while making a TikTok video.
The husband looked calm as the lady made pretty faces at her camera. A check of her TikTok page showed she was living the best of her life.
Source: Legit.ng