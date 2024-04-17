In a heartwarming display, a Nigerian lady exuberantly celebrated the union of her brother and her friend

Her spirited dance on the wedding stage not only went viral but also symbolized the close-knit ties between the trio

The bride and groom, according to the lady, first met each other at her Manchester room in England

A Nigerian lady’s elation was palpable as she witnessed her brother wed her friend in a ceremony that captured TikTok’s fascination.

The clip showcased her joyous dancing on the wedding stage, a testament to the profound bond shared among them.

The Nigerian lady showed excitement. Photo credit: @rivers_brides

Source: TikTok

As shown by @rivers_brides, it was revealed that the couple’s romance blossomed in Manchester, England, within the very home the woman shared with the bride.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jolade said:

“Me I won't allow any of mt friend to marry my brother o.”

Bibi ofAbuja wrote:

“My best friend wanted me to marry her brother and I refused she no longer talks to me anymore.”

Oliviaa commented:

"Gimme your brother.”

Lois Frank:

“You see wetin people dey do for their friends abi.”

Silberry wrote:

“The one I get de hide their brothers.”

Preshmanze:

“See what friends dey do for their friends my friends just dey mumu.”

Ella baby:

“@bhrony50 I will marry your brother ooo.”

Bellanicky001:

“@adeifeclassic00 na me go later marry brother tobi seh.”

Exquisite Tom's:

“@Yhearteyesqueen you no go see this one on.”

Scho:

“@THE STYLIST this is your sign to let me marry him.”

Faithful w:

“@Big GiftyA this could be you but you nor go respect me eee.”

A lbukunoluwa:

“@OlaWunmi2435 make una gimme una brother,una no answer Koburu.”

