A video of singer Ayra Starr speaking about how much she loves yam and eggs is trending on social media

The Sabi Girl, in a clip, shared how she has been eating the meal almost every day for the past two years

In another video, Ayra Starr sang about yam and eggs as proof of her love for the meal, stirring reactions

Nigerian international act Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr in a recent video revealed her favourite meal.

Ayra Starr, who trended on X, formerly Twitter, after she turned down a young man's request, expressed her love for yam and eggs.

Ayra Starr expresses her love for yam and eggs. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr reveals her favourite food

The Commas singer in the video shared how she has been eating yam and eggs almost every day in the last two years, adding that she doesn't get sick of it.

"I love yam and eggs so much, when I like something, I'm going to eat it until I am sick of it. I am not even joking but I have been eating yam and eggs almost every day for two years now," she said.

In another video, the Mavin signee dropped a shot song about her favourite food.

Swipe the post below to watch video of Ayra Starr speaking about her favourite food:

Reactions as Ayra Starr reveals her favourite food

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens joked about Ayra Starr being behind the reason eggs were costly. Read some of the comments below:

Collinscruzzy:

"Yam and eggs make your heart beat fast?"

delviddyion:

"This one don love yam and eggs so teh she dey use am do freestyle. love be wetin again?"

Eastcoastprince:

"This one na foodie. She dey use use am sing sef."

Mich__Alex:

"Na why she no get yansh be this."

real_Ifyarts:

"Egg go come cost pass 200 naira now."

UGOOTWEETS:

"Any why her voice strong & why she’s a baby feminist. Better go dey drink Okra water make you soft."

