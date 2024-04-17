Top Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda’s recent encounter with the police is trending on social media

A video made the rounds showing a policeman appearing to threaten the music star during a stop and search in Delta state

In the clip, an officer vowed to treat the singer the same way Portable was treated and the video triggered reactions

Popular Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda recently had an experience with some police officers in Delta state and it was captured on video.

The Cash App crooner was with his team on the road when they were halted by the police for a stop and search.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by @wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, a policeman was seen confronting Bella and his team while someone behind the camera was heard encouraging the uniformed men to search them properly.

Not stopping there, the person behind the camera added that they must have been carrying some properties while adding that the singer was going to be treated the same way Portable was treated. The video however did not capture a further explanation on that.

The video was shared with a caption that reads:

“Bella Shmurda vs Police. Delta police no dey reason Bella Shmurda.”

See the clip below:

Fans react to Bella Shmurda and police’s encounter

The interaction between Bella Shmurda and the policemen in Delta state raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them were not pleased. Read some of their comments below:

pinzpascal:

“Make nothing do my bella ❤️❤️.”

Samlinspain:

“Seh nah waiting he no carry police along.”

lawyy_camavinga:

“How we take reach here.”

Baiby_getrich:

“Wahala ❤️.”

clouddc12:

“Why him self no go out with escort.”

sir_chris92:

“See finish.”

Ysg_cargo_logistics:

“Ehneh na, who him be , why them no fit search am .”

kingsdoh_smile:

“Abeg they're working .”

slim.western:

“No security .”

Iampappycruel:

“This Kain state police no joke oo omoo.”

iamrealjagaban:

“He should be careful,those police in Delta state are the most deadliest of all the police in Nigeria .. they have been over looked so much.”

temidayo1389_of_ktp:

“Them suppose kidnap am a whole Bella Shmurda wey get something's ahead dey Waka without bouncer and escort Abi he nor wan give us the album I go arrests am ooo.”

public_enemy__11:

“Funny enough bella nor dey smoke Igbo.”

daramsproductions.io:

“Why bella no go carry security waka .”

Mickkie001:

“Nigeria my country . Police is your friend, them go still later collect money upon all the searching.”

I don't smoke hemp - Bella Shmurda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Shmurda recently made a surprising revelation about himself during a viral podcast.

Bella Shmurda, who recently became a father, revealed one thing that most people won't believe about him. He shared this revelation during an interview with Opinion Podcast UK.

The young singer shared during the interview that he doesn't smoke weed. Bella noted that instead of doing hemp, he only smokes cigarettes and alcohol.

