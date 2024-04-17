Davido Boasts As Court Grants His Bestie Cubana Cheifpriest N10 Bail: “6 Months Ke, Never”
- Davido has broken his silence after his best friend and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest was granted bail
- The DMW label boss took to the Chiefpriest comment section to share how he couldn't do without seeing him for the next six months
- Davido's comment has, however, stirred reactions, with some netizens claiming he begged the judge the same way he was spotted crying and begging in a leaked video
Nigerian international act David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has finally reacted to the news of his friend and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, being granted N10 million bail.
Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest was arraigned before a federal court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over naira abuse.
The celebrity barman pleaded not guilty and has since announced his return to social media.
Davido reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest release
In the comment section of Cubana Chiefpriest's first post after release, the music star expressed how it would have been difficult not to see his friend for the next six months if the judgement had gone the other way.
Davido wrote:
"I no go see u for 6 months ke … never,"
See a screenshot of Davido's comment below:
Netizens react to Davido's comment
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed Davido begged the judge in tears, the same way he was spotted crying and begging in a leaked tape. Read some of the comments below:
lola_comfort:
"He probably told the judge " I'm on my knees."
bobo_cityboy:
"You mean Davido do begging video for the judge?"
gylliananthonette:
"Whether it concerns David or not, his picture must always be there ..make una let am breeef."
iamdslay_x:
"Bobrisky na FC for life Now Wizkid no bail am."
stil_ez:
"10m be like 5k no worry you know the men them way Dey backup."
girlie__vi:
"need a bestie like davido."
Bobrisky sentenced to 6 months jail
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Justice Abimbola Awogboro was the presiding judge who sentenced Bobrisky to six months imprisonment with no fine option for violating and abusing the naira notes.
Someone said:
"They just used him as scapegoat and if we’re being fair, he doesn’t deserve it."
