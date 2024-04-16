Following Bobrisky's jail sentence, singer Portable Zazu has begged forgives over videos of him making money rain

The Zeh Nation label boss, in a trending video, who seems to be scared of the repercussions, vowed not to spray money in public

Portable Zazu also urged his fans and followers to open bank accounts as he would only be dealing with transfers henceforth

Okuneye Idris, aka Bobrisky's six-month jail sentence, appears to be an indirect message to Nigerians, including celebrities who are in the habit of spraying naira in public as Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, appears to have taken a cue from the incident.

Portable Zazu, who is known for making money rain in public in a live chat, claimed his action was a source of goodwill to people.

Portable Zazu begs for forgiveness in video. Credit: @portablebaeby @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation label boss, who seems to be scared of the repercussions that could trail videos of him spraying money, begged the government and anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to forgive him.

In another clip, Portable stated that he would no longer be spraying money as he urged his fans to open bank accounts, adding that he would only be making transfers.

"I didn't deface naira, I help a lot of people, After God na Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money," Portable said.

Watch video of Portable begging over videos of him spraying money

Netizens react as Portable Zazu begs

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's video, read them below:

burj_khalifa.0:

"This portable too wise."

sesman46"

"Portable later panic sha."

orilse_barry:

"Go and open banks potable."

notinyourimagination:

"As per say what God do for one brotherhood him fit do for another."

queenesther_21:

"Fear of 6month."

suc_sexyluv:

"This guy Sabi hold this internet down ...I give it to you portable sense or nonsense sha stay relevant button."

tycoon4rl:

"Baba kno watin him eyes see when he go court the other day."

Man digs up old video of Wizkid spraying money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a netizen re-shared an old video of Wizkid, making money rain on the streets.

The man in a reaction, claimed some Nigerians were above the law as he commented on Bobrisky's jail sentence.

"This was Wizkid the other day. Some Nigerians are definitely above the law," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng