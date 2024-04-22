Days after Verydarkman had called out popular social media activist Reno Omokri, he reacted during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye

During his conversation with Seun, Reno Omokri slammed the idea of him getting in a social media scuffle with Verydarkman

He noted that he would rather hang himself upside down and get flogged with the use of the "Koboko" than respond to the allegations levelled against him by VDM

Swiss-based Nigerian activist Reno Omokri was recently on Seun Okinbaloye's show, Mic-On, where he spoke about several things, including Peter Obi and Verydarkman's growing influence on social media.

During the conversation with Reno Omokri, Seun Okinbaloye asked the activist about the allegations against his brother.

Pastor Isaac was accused of sexual assault and forceful intercourse with a minor in his church by Verydarkman.

VDM also alleged that Reno Omokri, in cahoots with his younger brother, has been trying, by all means, to kill the case and not allow it to see the light of day.

Reno Omokri shuts down allegation

During his recent interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Reno Omokri didn't take the opportunity to address the allegations levelled against his brother.

Instead, he rubbished VDM and said he wouldn't waste his time and energy addressing an allegation from a personality like Verydarkman.

Watch Reno Omokri's video rubbishing Verydarkman:

See the moment VDM called out Reno Omokri and his brother, Isaac:

Reactions trail Reno Omokri's comment about VDM

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Reno's comments about VDM:

