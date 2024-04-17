Renowned Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage recently made a stirring revelation about her music career that has got people talking online

During a conversation with MTV Live, Tiwa Savage revealed how she became a musician after abandoning her first love, which was acting

She also spoke about her new movie Water and Garri and what it was like embarking on that journey, making her debut as a movie producer

Nigeria's international music superstar, Tiwa Savage, recently stirred reactions online with a revelation she made about herself and her music career.

During a recent interview with MTV Live, Tiwa Savage spoke about her recent foray into the movie industry and how the journey has been so far for her.

Africa's Number 1 Badh Gyal Tiwa Savage recently revealed how she became a musician. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

While talking about her new movie, Tiwa Savage revealed how acting was her first love.

"I wanted to be an actress" - Tiwa

The renowned Afrobeats superstar revealed in the interview how she abandoned her acting career to pursue music.

She shared that a man she had a massive crush on was why she went into music; Tiwa noted that the person was always around musicians.

Tiwa Savage said:

"I started singing because I had a crush on a man, and he was always around musicians. I wanted to become an actress, but when I saw this man, I decided to do music so he could get close to me too."

Watch the moment Tiwa Savage made the stirring revelation:

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's revelation

See some of the comments that trailed Tiwa Savage's revelation:

@ola_mor_sun:

"Dem never even born wizkid that time, how una go think say na wizkid."

@classyajibade:

"Tiwa is pretty, eloquent, classy, confident and super intelligent. See how seamless the interview went. No drama."

@beckyogpounds:

"Could it be Big wiz."

@everythinganne_:

"It's her honesty for me."

@holly_hennie_:

"Na d different reason evrytime."

@Mo Xe:

"Power of good gbola."

@essential_hair_products___:

"Tiwa is sucah a fine woman."

@bro_dadee:

"Na @wizkidayo she Dey talk about."

@arikeeee_:

"African bad girl is so cute Her skin oh my gosh."

@_wavemakings:

"Tiwa savage is just so fkin hot man damm."

Video of Tiwa Savage With Mystery Man

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nigeria's music superstar was in the news after a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man leaked on social media.

The video stirred emotions online more as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while lying on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

Source: Legit.ng