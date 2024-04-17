A video of celebrity bar Cubana Chiefpriest at the Federal High Court in Lagos has emerged online

In the video, the nightlife entrepreneur looked unperplexed as he arrived alongside lawyers, the press and security officials

As expected, the video of Cubana Chiefpriest's arrival in court has sparked reactions online

Okechukwu Paschal, the popular Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and celebrity barman, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest, arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, April 17, for his trial.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Cubana Chiestpriest of naira abuse and detained him on Tuesday, April 16.

Cubana Chiefpriest in court with EFCC operatives. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The anti-graft-body also filed a three-count charge against the social media celebrity.

The reports revealed the celebrity barman was driven to the court around 8:45 am on Wednesday by EFCC operatives with armed police escorts.

Judgement is expected to be passed today by Justice Kehinde Ogundare with respect to the three counts of charges against him.

Watch video here showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest arrived in court below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest arrives in court

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

tobehans1:

"Chief priest dey feel like to spray more bundles for Court money na water."

karshman1:

"So inmates will be sharing room with our celebrities."

official_daviva:

"Make una shaa no stop Wattin una don start ndi ara Ndi ara , una go carry everybody join because we are too active we spray for a living Nti adiro."

victorokpalan:

"I believe the term abuse is exaggerated. Did he tear the money? Did he squeeze it? Even abroad people spray dollars!"

rolex_barbie:

"This matter go touch every body."

stawobaba:

"Let's see how it goes. I don't think he will be sentenced."

thacelebrity_hypeman1:

"Vdm don throw stone for glass house hmmm it is well."

Netizens dig up video of Obi Cubana spraying dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that online users dug up an old clip of Obi Cubaba making money rain in public.

Obi Cubana was spotted in a viral video spraying dollars at a wedding ceremony.

The video, which comes after Cubana Chiefpriest's arrest, has left people talking as someone said:

"We fit they bear same name make I get level pass you."

Source: Legit.ng