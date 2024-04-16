Days after popular crossdresser Bobrisky was thrown in jail for abusing the naira nightlife boss, Cubana Chiefpriest is set to be arraigned for the same crime

According to a report making the rounds on social media, the Economic Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Chiefpriest on three counts of abuse of the naira

Minutes after the news broke, Chiefpriest took to his social media page to react to the report with a photo of himself and a prayer emoji

Nigerian billionaire and nightlife king Paschal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently trended online after reports about the EFCC dragging him to court went viral.

According to a report published by Channels TV, Cubana Chiefpriest was charged to court by the EFCC on three counts of abuse of the naira.

Reactions as EFCC drags Lagos nightlife king Cubana Chiefpriest to Court over the abuse of the naira. Photo credit: @officialefcc/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Reports about Chiefpriest being dragged to court by the EFCC came days after the popular celebrity crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to jail for six months for crimes based on the abuse of the naira.

Chiefpriest reacts to report about his arrest

However, the celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, stirred emotions online with a post he shared on his social media page minutes after the report of his case with the EFCC went viral.

He posted a picture of him with an emoji of him praying.

According to Channels, Cubana Chiefpriest was dragged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), submitted the petition on April 4, 2024.

Here is the viral report below:

See how netizens reacted to Chiefpriest's case

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral report:

@mayorsoj:

"Money na water. Efcc dey thirsty."

@tmtpilot:

"Odumeje pls be coming home!!! We need your powers!!!!!!!"

@ynlifeandstyle:

"There’ll be serious problems if EFCC doesn’t give Cubana Chief Priest the same treatment as Bobrisky."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"EFCC go make Odumeje touch some of him powers it’s about to go down."

@walerazaq_:

"VDM don throw stone for market e don reach hin family member."

@tonia.gram_:

"Aaah. Una wan make Cubana Chief Priest belle deflate?? Which kind weight loss journey be that??"

@chyddo:

"Anything that doesn’t stop with one person eventually spreads to others, now that they are trying to prove they have nothing else against bobrisky aside the naira abvse they will try to connect the dots with others that are known to do same."

@blak1_____:

"Cubana will never go to Jail!!!"

@omogaraji:

"Naira wey una politicians dey abuse anyhow without prosecution, e reach individuals now una turn am to something else…"

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng