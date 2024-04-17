Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has now been granted bail following his arraignment in court over naira abuse allegation

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, took to social media to update netizens on the details of the situation

Chiefpriest’s bail sparked discussions as netizens compared his case to Bobrisky who was sentenced to six months without bail

Popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has been granted bail on his naira abuse case.

Recall that the celebrity barman was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest is granted bail.

Shortly after the socialite’s first appearance in court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail of N10 million.



Isreal DMW reacts to Chiefpriest’s bail

Shortly after Cubana Chiefpriest was granted bail, singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, who was also in court, took to his Instagram page to update fans.

Isreal went on to brag about how names are different in life as he announced Chiefpriest’s situation. He wrote:

“Names are different in life. Bail fully granted. Bless you God almighty .”



Netizens react as Cubana Chiefpriest is granted bail

The news of Cubana Chiefpriest being granted bail sparked a series of reactions. Many netizens compared the situation to Bobrisky’s case whereby the crossdresser was sentenced to six-months in jail without the option of fine.

Read some of their comments below:

cutiedoll_glam:

“The word “Fully” go regret why e come Isreal side.”

Richie_heist:

“Brotherhood pass sisterhood.”

patrickpounds5:

“Take am play first money na water nor be child's play ooo.”

mc_ichie:

“How I wish I dey there.. I for spray the judge.. Na correct guy.”

ndubestkid10:

“Money na water level pass level 30BG FOR LIFE much ❤️✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Icom_kampala_:

“Abeg don't play just make money and pressure them.”

Tadstreatz:

“Emphasis on SAN I'm jotting things down.”

Sisi_shalewa:

“Lmaoooo, did they do all this when it was uncle bobs time. And he said not guilty when evidence yapa, tor.”

Beeyeenka:

“Na bobrisky lawyer put am for trouble .”

Funmijim:

“Nigeria my countryhow much did Bob spray compare to what Cubana sprayed.”

lyciastitches:

“Bob for plead not guilty too cos truthfully this people never explain how to spray money in events.”

Zanny_xx:

“Wonderful it’s now clear what happened too bobrisky.”

Video of Obi Cubana spraying money emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Cubana Chiefpriest was detained by the EFCC, online users dug up old clips of celebrities, including Obi Cubana making money rain in public.

Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, was spotted in a viral video spraying dollars at a wedding ceremony.

There were claims that the popular businessman, who happens to be Cubana Chiefpriest's former associate only sprays dollars and not naira at events, making many of his supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Source: Legit.ng