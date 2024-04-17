Top Nigerian singer Davido trended on the social media space after an old video of him spraying money went viral

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, revealed plans to investigate several celebrities suspected of abusing the Naira

In the throwback video, the DMW boss was spotted in the club throwing the money notes in the air

Renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has caught the attention of his countrymen following EFCC’s current mission.

Recall the federal organisation stated many celebrities would face investigations and would soon be prosecuted for naira abuse. This development sprang up after the arrest of popular crossdresser Bobrisky.

An old footage of the Afrobeats icon throwing money in the air while partying with friends in an unidentified club, surfaced online.

In a previous report, the singer’s best friend and business partner, Cubana Chiefpriest, was arraigned by EFCC for three counts of naira abuse. His court case is set to hold today, Wednesday, April 17.

The DMW boss who is quite famous for his flamboyant lifestyle, spurred concerns in the minds of many with the manner he mad money rain in the viral clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Davido spraying money

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Teebytes:

"Watin be your evidence say na Naira dem spray? Show me a clear photo of the Nigerian Naira in that video."

@mighty_lumidee:

"W go shock you when EFFC torchlight am. You Dey play with eagle-eyed personnel?"

@twistaOO7:

"Omo davido wey him papa dey dash government money na him you wan arrest."

@appleofcanada:

"You wan make adeleke buy efcc?"

@1_otex:

"Yes since they want to be mad, everyone should get arrested , obi cubana, e money, the ones in strip clubs and the rest."

Video of Wizkid spraying money on the streets trends

A doctor and influencer on social media X platform identified with the moniker Dr Penking has re-shared an old video of Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, making money rain on the streets.

Dr Penking shared the video in what appeared to be a show of support for popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, who recently bagged a six-month sentence over naira mutilation.

The old video of Wizkid making money rain has sparked reactions with fans of the singer throwing their weights behind him.

