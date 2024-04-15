Nollywood actor Yul Edochie caused a stir on social media after he threw shade at an undisclosed person

In an Instagram post, the movie star taunted a certain person whose house was not in order but was judging his own family

Yul’s post went viral and sparked a debate among netizens with many of them claiming he was referring to either comedian AY Makun or late actor Jnr Pope

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after he threw shade at an unknown person on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star penned down a cryptic message where he fired shots at a certain personality who judged him despite their family not being in order.

Fans react as Yul Edochie throws shade. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the post, Yul noted that the person’s house was burning but they were busy acting like a saint online just for engagement from netizens.

He wrote:

“Their own house dey burn oo. Wahala dey their house, dem never fix am.

But they're busy judging another man, telling him how to fix his own house. Dey form saint for social media. Just to look good and get followers & likes. Nonsense People.”

Not stopping there, Yul added a caption where he preached about minding one’s business instead of interfering in family matters that don’t concern them. In his words:

“Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, you want to destroy another man’s career. Bcos of family matter wey no concern you. Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people. Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s post

Yul Edochie’s cryptic post soon went viral online and sparked a debate among netizens as they tried to figure out who the shade was meant for. A number of them noted that he was either referring to comedian AY Makun or late actor Jnr Pope.

Read some of their comments below:

Gaci.israel:

“He is shading JP AND AY . This yul is so senseless. All @judyaustin1 does is to get so excited wen bad happens to ppl and tag it chukwualovukam. And the mumu yul will be dancing to her tunes.”

vanel3155:

“I don't understand this yul, so you thought pple will out a shake your hands for what you did, Mr man only your likes will hail you, just make do of those supporting you, marry your Judy sign divorce papers in peace and move on. Look at Paul psquare and the ex wife living well, understanding that they can't function together and made peace with that. What is your problem, is May your furniture that you want to pick and drop at will. Nnaa respect yourself and move onw8th your Judy. Even that Judy has coconut head how does she feel seeing that yul is still clamouring for May.”

Queenclemzy:

“He’s shading pope since his death. Yul is very bitter and vindictive man.”

ladyhuskylala:

“AY is still better than you and I can assure you that he can and will fix his home. He can never be like you cos I know you are referring to him in this ur nonsense post cos he gave a helping hand to May. You hate May so much that u don’t want her to get a help. Shame on you, Yul.”

Queendoracollectionsng:

“Shade is for AY and family who stood with May when they had issues.”

miriam.jacob:

“He’s shading the dead.”

Jinn.ah25:

“Oga Abeg keep quiet nobody is responsible for what you did stop blaming people. You went and pick someone wife came and announce it to us. Even your grow up son death you were here dancing and celebrating with your pick up street girl so rest.”

Yul Edochie slammed for ignoring Jnr Pope's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie received massive criticism online following the death of his colleague, Junior Pope.

Yul had taken to his page to praise one of the survivors of the boat accident, Tochuckwu Okafor, aka TC Okafor, for making it out of the fatal event. He congratulated him for evading death and promised that he would achieve numerous successes in his Nollywood career.

Instagram users took to the filmmaker’s comment section to slam him for refusing to do a tribute post for his late colleague Junior Pope.

