Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently made a startling revelation about himself and how he stopped doing weed.

Bella shared on the UK Opinion Podcast that most people wouldn't believe that he doesn't smoke

He revealed that he stopped doing weed about four years ago after he noticed how it started making him feel anxious and scared of things

Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, recently made a stirring revelation about himself during a viral podcast.

Bella Shmurda, who recently became a father, revealed one thing that most people won't believe about him. He shared this revelation during an interview with Opinion Podcast UK.

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda opens up about his reasons to stop doing weed. Photo credit: @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

The young singer shared during the interview that he doesn't smoke weed. Bella noted that instead of doing hemp, he only smokes Cigarettes and alcohol.

"It doesn't help with creativity" - Bella Shmurda

One of the interviewers asked Bella Shmurda why he stopped smoking weed. He noted that he had to stop about four years ago after he started suffering from anxiety attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bella also reacted during the chat to the widespread claims that weed helps with creativity. He noted that for him, it doesn't; instead, it reduced his capacity to stay focused and often left him distorted.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Bella Shmurda's interview:

@beatriceakn:

"Love for him keeping it real about the negative effect it had. So many people are scared to admit it."

@greatness.castro:

"Wait you stopped weed? The carry Cigar? baba Cigar???"

@dj_marvel_da_frosh:

"I no believe this ooh... Them pass loud to am in one video Una don forget."

@ferrado_dc:

"I actually stopped smoking bcuz of this issues."

@sammyhush84:

"I noticed that I only see his videos of smoking cigar."

@h__a__m__m__a__d__ab:

"That’s good for you bella."

@ta.yo_:

"That anxiety part is real. I only smoke alone to relax sometimes. I won’t do it when I’m in a crowd. Makes me very self aware/conscious lol. I don’t like cigarettes either but I smoked it with Bella alot. maybe it was peer influence . I’m so glad I don’t enjoy it anymore."

@alimikudus:

"Genuine Republikans will know this couple of years back."

@iam_pappydc:

"Weed is literally better than the cigarettes and liquor his taking but at the same time i understand his point. he do have anxiety anytime he smokes i understand that because at times it happens anytime i smoke with people but it left for you to control ittt."

@moni_clifford:

"Una no why him dey smoke cigar dey play he can’t smoke weed yeah cuz of what he smokes. All he need is pills and cigarettes."

Bella Shmurda shares his struggles before fame

Legit.ng recalls a previous report where Bella Shmurda recently recounted his struggles before fame, drawing the attention of many fans.

The Cash App crooner opened up while speaking in a documentary about his life called Bella Shmurda: Tension In Ibadan.

A snippet from the documentary was posted on X by WeTalkSound, and it showed the singer admitting to some of the things he did in the past to make money, including stealing someone’s tricycle.

Source: Legit.ng