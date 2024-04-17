Popular Nigerian actor Richard Mofe Damijo has joined the trending Establish challenge on social media

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the 62-year-old actor showed off his transformation over the years

RMD’s Establish challenge caused a lot of buzz on social media with netizens gushing over his old and new appearance

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD has joined his colleagues and other Nigerians doing the trending Establish Challenge.

A new social media challenge called Establish started making the rounds after netizens started using it to showcase their transformation over the years after attaining a level of success. The challenge also became popular among celebrities who decided to jump on the trend.

Fans react to RMD's Establish Challenge. Photos: @mofedamijo

RMD became one of the latest to share his own version on social media. On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a compilation of some of his photos from back in the day alongside new ones showing his transformation.

In some of the old snaps, RMD was seen dressed appropriately for the time period he was in. the video then transitioned to his more recent photos, showing how he maintained his style despite his age.

In the caption of the video the actor wrote:

“Had to jump on this one , simply couldn’t resist… RICHIE BLISH ”

See the clip below:

Reactions as RMD joins Establish Challenge

RMD’s Establish Challenge soon became a fan favourite with many of them camping in his comment section to share their thoughts. Some of them claimed he had always looked good while others called him the winner of the challenge.

Read some of their comments below:

Oloriadeee:

“Uncle Richie.”

flyrosy_official:

“Winner the blishing too much ❤️.”

realwarripikin:

“What to do!!!!!❤ My papa don win this challenge!!!! Make no body try do am again.”

bwoshpindoh:

“What do you call a suave, charismatic and polished person like RMD, who is also very funny? Please inform me. ”

tymmabrown:

“Aged with so much grace!”

freshbydotun:

“Zaddy….. This Esther has always been established .”

seyi_brown:

“This Esther was never broke popppa.”

Detailsbyneyomi:

“Swag legend .”

aimshot_it:

“Esther Dey mad????????? .”

Flamezohar:

“Uncle Richie , You already featured in an international movie here , you were not broke .”

Wf.tiana:

“Cute man .”

Joybet1official:

“Establish even before now.”

Lisann_taylor:

“this Esther was never broke sorry.”

Folake.m.ehimika_:

“This Zaddy was never broke over Established wanna finish our uncle .”

