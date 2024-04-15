Popular Nigerian singer Davido recently shared details on his relationship with his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy

The DMW boss was a guest on Sway’s show when he was asked about the ‘big three’ and what their communication is like

Davido’s response triggered a lot of comments on social media with netizens either bashing him or praising him

Top Nigerian singer Davido has opened up on the state of things between him, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The Unavailable crooner did this while being a guest on SWAY’s show. He was asked how the communication was between him and the other two top Nigerian artistes.

In response to that, Davido said they were not really in communication. However, he added that they have each other’s numbers but everybody is now grown up and they are all from different parts of the country and they are all blessed.

Fans react to Davido’s comment

Davido’s statement about his relationship with Wizkid and Burna sparked reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

arizona_empire001:

“OBO with sense, he explained it in a nice way without insulting anyone.”

Uwaoma5:

“If matured and responsible was a person.”

Kinglezee:

“I think Davido is growing now unlike before on interview… I’m wiz fc and I love the answer he gave.”

Tzcash:

“The werey go dey find Wiz up & down very soon .”

Teddymayana:

“E no want talk e mind .”

Cbenking:

“The same davido told us that wizkid always checked on him .”

Specialgram1914:

“When burna said this y’all said he had pride.”

ladelzconcept:

“Man wey get sense no dey rush answer question.. think the question through before you open mouth answer .”

