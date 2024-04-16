Popular Nigerian influencer Papaya Ex opened up on her challenges of living in one of the highbrow areas of Lagos, Nigeria

The skit maker had disclosed in 2022 that she uses several dozens of water to bath and cook in Lekki

In a recent interview, her colleague Isbae U visited the matter, which spurred another fresh round of interesting takes online

Nigerian influencer Raheem Abike Halimah, popularly known as Papaya Ex, has highlighted the difficulties of living in Lekki, Lagos.

In an interview with content creator Ismail Adebayo, aka Isbae U, on Curiosity Made Me Ask, the creator stated that she comfortably uses 150 bags of sachet water every four days.

Papaya Ex said the water condition in Lekki was bad. Credit: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

She revealed this after Isbae U confronted her for claiming that she used 150 bags of sachet water weekly in a previous interview.

Papaya Ex corrected him and informed him that it happens every four days and not weekly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, she claimed that the water situation in Lekki was terrible, so she she had to resort to bathing with sachet water.

Watch their video below:

Nigerians react to Papaya Ex’s videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"She’s my NEIGHBOR, she’s not LYING, she wanted to use 200 bags but I STOPPED her."

iamnaniboi:

"These days I no even get strength to doubt anyone. If she say na gas she has dey bath, na true."

oraspecial:

"She’s lying, she has a Bsc in law."

xom_mie:

"“Is it to quench you thirst for public attention”"

dhamayking_mgt:

"Pure water to flush toilet??? What happened to water delivery services??? People can lieeee."

fitnwearsbyama:

"My concern is their house go dey smell. I can't imagine not having a good running water in my house. Don't you flush urine let alone the solid one. Haaa I'm just imagining the sm£ll around the house."

swimpronigeria:

"We use pure water to fill the swimming pool."

Lover gives Papaya Ex birthday treat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media influencer was given a surprise birthday treat by her lover.

The lady who appreciates lovely gestures from those close to her was not disappointed on her birthday. Papaya shared some breath taking pictures and videos as she went on vacation with the love of her life.

In the video, her suite was decorated with rose petals and series of balloons as her man expressed his love to her.

Source: Legit.ng