Popular Nigerian influencer Papaya Ex lives in Lekki in Lagos, and she recently lamented about the kind of lifestyle they live over there

According to her, despite the expensive rent, she uses sachet water aka pure water to have her bath

A fan asked how many bags she uses in a day and the influencer got people talking after she revealed 150 bags weekly

To look fresh and fine, popular influencer Abike aka Papaya Ex uses almost 200 bags of water to clean up and cook.

The social media personality revealed this after a curious fan who saw her lamentation about paying high rent without clean water.

Reactions as Papaya says she bathes with pure water Photo credit: @abikearabmoney

Source: Instagram

See the exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Papaya spends a lot of money on 150 bags of water every week at the rate of three bags per day to clean, cook and flush her toilet.

"Just 3 bags. But I buy and use 150 bags every weekcause this same pure water is what we use to cook and flush‍♀️"

Nigerians react to Papaya's statement

@amablacknaija:

"So somebody will sit down and start tearing about 60sachets of pure water inside bucket every morning and night (assuming the person bath twice a day) inside lekki! You can't tell me this person's house is not a pure water factory. Best designer CAP ever!"

@EwaAdejoke:

"People that are not brought up with money do like you, so is not even new."

@Lovermili1:

"150bags?…. Una dey enjoy….. I use 300 bags every week,e no easy."

@Okekechinwe73:

"Our water here in Lekki phase 1 is bad as well, it smells horrible. I use pure water to cook and bath But why would you use it to flush toilet? Well you get money nau."

@PHLAVOUR007:

"Common sense will tell you to get a water tank & contract a water company to always come fill it up for you‍♂️‍♂️"

@bejigilo:

"Ahhh abike why you Dey lie?"

Papaye Ex unboxes N4.3m designer items she got in Dubai

Nigerian celebrity influencer, Papaya Ex, got her fans and followers talking after she shared lovely videos of the new expensive accessories she got from Dubai.

Papaya took to her Instagram page to share videos of the items and added their prices as she unboxed them to show the world that the cartons are not empty.

In the three videos she shared, there is a Christian Dior sandals with a $1,334 (N800,000) price tag, a $2,666 (1.6 million) YSL bag and a Loius Vuitton worth $3,166 (N1.9 million).

Source: Legit.ng