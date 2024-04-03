“How Do U Feel When People Mistake You for a Legend”: Video of Isbae U Taunting KCee on Goes Viral
- Isbae U is famous for always teasing and taunting his guests on his show, and KCee's visit was no different
- Isbae U is famous for always teasing and taunting his guests on his show, and KCee's visit was no different
- In the viral clip, IsbaeU taunted KCee about his legendary status in the Nigerian music industry as well as having to live under the shadow of his wealthy younger brother
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, was recently featured on Isbae U's YouTube comic series Curiosity Made Me Ask.
The skit maker released a snippet of what the full show would be like on his social media page, and the trending video got people talking.
KCee is one of the longest-serving singers in the Nigerian music industry. He has been a household name since the early 2000s and has consistently evolved over the last three decades to stay relevant.
"Portable picked the acting part of me, without the musical part": Terry G criticises colleague, video trends
However, many have constantly questioned KCee's status in the music industry, with some arguing that he should be recognised as a legend while others think differently.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
During his interview with Isbae U, this idea was out to test for the man himself to answer.
IsbaeU queries KCee's legend
While on the show, Isbae U was teasing KCee, asking him if he considers himself a legend in the music industry.
Another interesting part of the snippet that stirred reactions was when Isbae U asked KCee how it feels to know that his young brother, E-Money, is wealthier than he is.
The skit maker also asked KCee how he does it, having to live in the shadow of his billionaire younger brother.
KCee is not the first celebrity to go on Isbae U's show and was put on the spot with some controversial questions. Veteran actor Ogogo, skit maker Carter Efe, Femi Adebayo, Phyna have all fallen victims of Isbae U's trick questions.
"I'll be arrested like VerydarkMan if I speak": Seun Kuti makes claim on 'Gabrielism' in music industry
See the viral snippet below:
Fans react to video of KCee starring on Isbae U's show
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral snippet:
@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:
"Bae U no go ask question wey go make dem break your head o."
@virtuousi:
"You’re not even afraid. I’ll give all of them your actual house address."
@iamalleydre:
"The way Bae u throws his questions effortlessly nai dey off."
@adejokun_helen:
"Which animal liver you dey chop gan gan."
@aligbesuccess_:
"Find Beau for me please."
@sheyo_becks:
"Chai…this one choke."
@maasoroju:
"You get mind ooo."
@kefchild:
"If nobody wipe better sl@p through out this show then you gas do thanksgiving."
@kunle2comic:
"Don’t worry you go chop beating soon."
Iyabo Ojo goes on Isbae U's YouTube show
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the epic back and forth between Iyabo Ojo and Isbae U when the former was a guest on the latter's show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.
During the interview, Bae U asked Iyabo Ojo some trick questions about Naira Marley and her success as a TikTok influencer.
The clapbacks were epic, and some rate that episode of Isbae U's show as one of his best to date.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng