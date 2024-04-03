Isbae U is famous for always teasing and taunting his guests on his show, and KCee's visit was no different

Isbae U is famous for always teasing and taunting his guests on his show, and KCee's visit was no different

In the viral clip, IsbaeU taunted KCee about his legendary status in the Nigerian music industry as well as having to live under the shadow of his wealthy younger brother

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, was recently featured on Isbae U's YouTube comic series Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The skit maker released a snippet of what the full show would be like on his social media page, and the trending video got people talking.

In a recent interview, skit maker Isbae U queries KCee's legendary status within the Nigerian music industry. Photo credit: @isbae_u/@iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

KCee is one of the longest-serving singers in the Nigerian music industry. He has been a household name since the early 2000s and has consistently evolved over the last three decades to stay relevant.

However, many have constantly questioned KCee's status in the music industry, with some arguing that he should be recognised as a legend while others think differently.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During his interview with Isbae U, this idea was out to test for the man himself to answer.

IsbaeU queries KCee's legend

While on the show, Isbae U was teasing KCee, asking him if he considers himself a legend in the music industry.

Another interesting part of the snippet that stirred reactions was when Isbae U asked KCee how it feels to know that his young brother, E-Money, is wealthier than he is.

The skit maker also asked KCee how he does it, having to live in the shadow of his billionaire younger brother.

KCee is not the first celebrity to go on Isbae U's show and was put on the spot with some controversial questions. Veteran actor Ogogo, skit maker Carter Efe, Femi Adebayo, Phyna have all fallen victims of Isbae U's trick questions.

See the viral snippet below:

Fans react to video of KCee starring on Isbae U's show

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral snippet:

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Bae U no go ask question wey go make dem break your head o."

@virtuousi:

"You’re not even afraid. I’ll give all of them your actual house address."

@iamalleydre:

"The way Bae u throws his questions effortlessly nai dey off."

@adejokun_helen:

"Which animal liver you dey chop gan gan."

@aligbesuccess_:

"Find Beau for me please."

@sheyo_becks:

"Chai…this one choke."

@maasoroju:

"You get mind ooo."

@kefchild:

"If nobody wipe better sl@p through out this show then you gas do thanksgiving."

@kunle2comic:

"Don’t worry you go chop beating soon."

Iyabo Ojo goes on Isbae U's YouTube show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the epic back and forth between Iyabo Ojo and Isbae U when the former was a guest on the latter's show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

During the interview, Bae U asked Iyabo Ojo some trick questions about Naira Marley and her success as a TikTok influencer.

The clapbacks were epic, and some rate that episode of Isbae U's show as one of his best to date.

Source: Legit.ng