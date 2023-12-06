Papaya Ex who has been away from the country for a while now is back in her country

A video of the magnificent welcome she received at the airport has been sighted online

In the clip, her fans gave her a cheque of N10million, money bouquet as drummer played for her

Social media influencer Abike Halima Raheem better known as Papaya Ex who has been away from the country is back in a grand way.

Papaya Ex receives royal reception, money from fans. Photo credit @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

The lady who splashed millions on a luxury mansion last year posted the video of the royal welcome she got from her fans.

In the clip, she got a cheque of N10 million and a money bouquet as she arrived at the airport.

Dancers welcomes Papaya Ex

In the recording, Papaya Ex was received by some traditional dancers who were in the company of drummers to welcome her back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lady who got a marriage proposal from Portable this year danced to the melodious tune of the drummers.

See the video here:

Fans react to Papaya Ex's post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the social media influencer. Here are some of the comments below.

@_nuju._:

"Bobrisky setting ring light on TikTok live .. look at the tacky people she even ordered."

@oluwa_feyikemi01:

"Skit makers."

@thatgirlkenny__:

"What’s this nitori olorun , you can do better o."

@__temitopeoluwa26__:

"Fans wey dey do 2.5gb data dey contribute 10meter ."

@rocksahair:

"Welcome back sunshine."

@jamjam.io_:

"Wish I was there."

@avril8th_place:

"See my Zara baby."

@yomidun:

"Welcome back home."

@zaynab_azeez:

"Abeg do party…everywhere boring

@pwesh_boyfriendjean:

"I like you o. But this one na lie , na you plan am."

Lover gives Papaya Ex birthday treat

Legit. ng has reported that the social media influencer was given a surprise birthday treat by her lover. The lady who appreciates lovely gestures from those close to her was not disappointed on her birthday.

She shared some breath taking pictures and videos as she went on vacation with the love of her life.

In the video, her suite was decorated with rose petals and series of balloons as her man expressed his love to her.

Source: Legit.ng