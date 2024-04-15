Singer Tems has warmed the hearts of her male fans after she was seen going to her car while displaying her backside

In the clip, the singer was walking briskly as if she were in haste but her fans caught her attention

She later turned back to say hello to the people who were happy to see her and wish her well

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has generated massive reactions after her video was sighted on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Tems had stunned her fans after she brought Wizkid and Justin Bieber to the stage to perform their classic song.

The Grammy Award Winner was seen walking briskly to her car after she was done at a function.

Tems wears black gown

In the viral video, the singer was wearing an open-back black gown and silver heels.

She had long curly hair as she held her bottle of water in her hand while walking.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions has trailed the video of Tems going to her car. Here are some of the comments below:

@drexxcater:

"Cameraman one crate of beer and goat meat pepper soup for you."

@aceoverfears___:

"Isakaba gimme your bakasi in obo voice."

@____trenches:

"What a view."

@bankzsparko:

"This camera man anything you ask God for God will give it to you."

@olarmi_21:

"Tems wey dey tempt."

@cheezycheezy2023:

"The nyash is round, i wish i could hug am."

@justkamala:

"That's massive."

@centboy1:

"Before na fly she want fly to the car una write up self."

@ms_brown1:

"This camera man your business no go catch fire."

@teamygohard:

"This lady needs to learn to walk like a lady, she's fine tho ngl."

