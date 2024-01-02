Nollywood actress Angela Okorie began the new year on a heated note by taking action against her former personal assistant and others

The screen goddess accused her former aide of engaging in extortion and involving her 12-year-old son.

Angela shared a photo of her former assistant on social media while noting what she intended to do to him and his accomplice

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has accused her personal assistant, Leornard, among others, of using her son for dubious purposes.

According to the actress, a number of individuals, including her aide, have been using her son as a means of extortion.

Angela Okorie accuses her former personal assistant Leonard of extortion. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela threatened to arrest the young man and his accomplice, DJ Pretty, whom she believed was working with him to assault her 12-year-old son.

She spoke ill of him, calling him a shame to his fellow men, and wondered how her aide had the guts to use her son to dupe a woman who apparently is her fan and lives in the US.

“So I was helping this hungry bunch of people, and they all doing me dirty? Chamberlain UD Swagzy, Leonard duped a woman in America, all with my name and son’s name. I can not be part of any evil in this life. I will not just arrest you all, you will make sure you guys pay every dime. Extorted from my fans, goddammit”.

“To make it worse y’all involved son’s name on it

How can a boy of 12 years be involved in this demonic act, hungry people, always looking for people to extort from, this pu$$y niga Leo and DJ Pretty also planned me evil just imagine this dirty murderfuckers”.

See a series of her posts below

Netizens react to Angela Okorie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gentlegiantcomedy:

"Just act, don't inform them that u are coming for them it will help them.strategize."

collinsraw95:

"I kno say e too early Buh no gree for anybody."

ikeogwa:

"I have known this guy for ages, when I saw he in your house I knew that sooner or later body go tell you."

_oluwakanyin:

"I was about to say, who is this handsome guy, until I saw the write up. Leonard why na?"

softtouch_movies:

"This is just 2 days out of 365 days in 2024. Haha my star girl Kwechiri oh. No gree for anybody this year oh @realangelaokorie."

ikeogwa:

"If you know how it feels like keeping young men in your house and feeding them countless time than you will understand how Angela feels, so you all coming to her comment section to talk about if she likes fighting…. Just wait till it hit you."

Source: Legit.ng