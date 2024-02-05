Nigerian star actress Angela Okorie ignited a controversial conversation in the Nollywood industry

The celebrated actress boldly asserted that her female colleagues were good at taking other people's husbands

Okorie mentioned that while she was waiting for a perfect day, she would call them out specially for their wrongdoings

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has made a public cry to her female industry colleagues about the pandemic of snatching husbands.

The screen goodness noted that it has become the norm for actresses to have an interest in married men.

Angela pointed out that most do it to spite their fellow ladies, and at the end of the day, they go on to dent other of their colleagues' images with various sorts of allegations.

She went on to clarify these sects of industry women as "very low-class people with no pedigree" who demand respect they do not deserve.

Okorie, however, revealed that, in due time, she was going to expose the culprits on the table.

"Nollywood girls and snatching na 5&6. Is either they are snatching husbands. Or they are snatching boyfriends; they sha won knack who you Dey knack just to pepper you.

"Very low-class people with no pedigree,after dem go Dey find respect monkey bananas. All of una wey Dey this table I Dey wait make I hear kpim. Make I drop una names local champs.

"Na dem Dey give person bad names, and their fellow snatchers will be backing them up for the nonsense their doing Ndi iberibe , Ndi ala , Ndi Nzuzu."

Netizens react to Angela Okorie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

godsownprince:

"Juju obasi. AKA ambassador ndi husband snatcher."

pampered_princess___:

"Not Angela shaking table all this asaba actress won’t like this."

1stdate_fashionconcepts:

"thank God u are one of nolly wood girls and u are part of it. ahia onye na zu ka oma Anya ya. daalukwa rie nne."

abigailnwankwo_:

"@realangelaokorie Nne biko name them so that we can put restrictions on their names. @ekene_umenwa Nne guide your home ohhh, no bestie or friend around your husband."

classybankz:

"Ndi Ala to all of them. Them no born them well make them hiss talk less of talk . Their mind no go touch ground as them see this your post."

nwokorofranklinechima:

"All of them are hailing you on the comment section so that you will not call there names i know u will call them wait Nation's cup is still on and TINUBU in not in Nigeria Wright now to defend him self because i know say that actress way carry him campaign for head."

Angela Okorie calls out aides for using her 12-year-old son

The Nollywood actress accused her personal assistant, Leornard, among others, of using her son for dubious purposes.

Angela said a number of individuals, including her aide, have been using her son as a means of extortion.

Angela threatened to arrest the young man and his accomplice, DJ Pretty, whom she believed was working with him to assault her 12-year-old son.

