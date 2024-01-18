Super Eagles player Victor Boniface reached out to the public for support following his thigh injury

It is no news that Bayer Leverkusen's rising star has been prevented from representing Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Triggered by recovery videos shared by his international club, he appealed for donations to quicken the process

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has appealed to the public for financial support following his thigh injury, which prevented him from playing for Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Legit.ng reported that the Bayer Leverkusen striker sustained a muscle and tendon injury in his right adductor during the Nigerians' training camp in Dubai" and will need surgery to repair the damage.

Victor Boniface seeks donations. Credit: @boniface_jnr

Source: Instagram

The attacker is still catching some fun with his fans despite being unable to represent his country at the 2023 AFCON.

Victor reacted to a recent post made by his international team in sympathy for his fractured legs.

He noted his weariness towards the support he has been getting from fans.

He playfully requested that, instead of the traditional "Get well soon" notes, he would prefer to get funds from them.

"Them one use get well soon kill Me. Make una send funds ooo," he cried out.

See his post below

Reactions trail Victor Boniface's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@NnebedumUche1:

"You pass the funds wey we go send."

@Mario9jaa:

"This guy na shoko."

@Akpochimara1:

"You dey use Opay?"

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"How far how much Elon pay you last week."

@Heis_Duke:

"Make them send funds for the disabled."

@LilJohnson100:

"Get well soon oo plsss, i no wan hear say Leverkusen lose or draw."

@iamyourspec:

"Victor sef dey need fans , imagine me."

@laruze3:

"Such a jovial dude.:

Bayern Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface flies mum to Germany

The striker earlier stirred emotions online as photos of him and his grandma in an aeroplane heading to Germany went viral.

The young Bayer Leverkusen man who moved to the German club last summer has set the Bundesliga on fire since his move from the Belgian side, Union SG.

Some pictures shared online by the young striker elicited reactions as he flew his grandmother out of the country for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng