Popular Nigerian Juju singer, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye aka King Sunny Ade drew the attention of netizens after a new video of him on stage went viral.

The 77-year-old music star showed that he wasn’t one to play with his cash when the clip of him hiding money went viral.

Fans react to King Sunny Ade's video as he hides money in trousers.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @Goldmynetv and spotted by Legit.ng, King Sunny Ade was seen hiding bundles of cash inside his trousers while on stage.

The veteran singer did this in the presence of his band members and even swatted away the hand of one of them who tried to help him.

Fans react to King Sunny Ade’s video

The clip of King Sunny Ade hiding wads of cash in his trousers tickled a lot of netizens and some of them dropped funny comments online. Read what they had to say below:

Parma50:

“Baba suddenly turn Portable.”

Lordgabrielz:

“If you know, you know. It’s all comic KSA does that to spice up his performance sometimes.”

Odogwu__jnr_:

“Na portable papa .”

Darmie_05:

“Baba be securing the bag .”

Bigmontana69:

“Secure the bag .”

akeemleke_:

“Make dem no rip daddy .”

Mctalk___:

“He brought out the portable in him.”

think_big247:

“King of music .”

callme_o.s.a:

“Grandpa won trend small lol... Love you sir.”

