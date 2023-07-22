Controversial American adult filmstar Anita Brown has sparked reactions online as she keeps to her promise to be in Nigeria before the end of July

Earlier today, July 22, 2023, Nina dropped a clip on her TikTok page with a caption saying she was on her way to Nigeria as she trotted across the JFK International Airport main lobby

However, this clip has stirred reactions online as netizens slam the alleged pregnant American side chic, querying what exactly her goal is coming to Nigeria

Nigerian react as Davido's American pregnant side-chic Anita Brown leaves U.S and heads for Nigeria. Photo credit: @davido/@nina.theelite

As it stands, Anita seems set to fulfil her promise after she posted a video of herself at the JFK International Airport with the caption, saying, "On my way to Nigeria."

This is coming barely days after Anita Brown dropped snippets of her new single "Womanizer", which according to her, is a diss track aimed at Afrobeat superstar, Davido.

See the trending video of Anita Brown announcing that she's on her way to Nigeria:

See how netizens reacted as the video of Anita Brown at the Airport en route Nigeria goes viral

@Irunnia_:

"Women are funny. Just have money. I thought she hates Davido. She dey even use his song do TikTok."

@OBO_master:

"We don forget this weyrey. Fuel don cost."

@Chukwuemezugo_:

"Are we supposed to be bothered?"

@iamskamal_:

"What is she expecting does she want us to throw her a party."

@AGINAS:

"We the online in-law are ready to wait for."

@ossaivictor1_:

"She don land na lol ."

@Mudeebanks:

"Iyawo ekabo oo!"

@adex_smithjr:

"Waten this werey wan come do, who give am Visa sef."

@Irunnia_:

"I thought she called Nigerians evil and she didn’t want anything to do with us? Make she dey her side na."

@IconB2000:

"This one wey don sniff Acid."

@swankieDiva:

" Steady playing her Baby daddy’s song . Such a supportive lady."

@teablack75:

"Talking about always praying not to jam agbako… She tops one of the list."

Davido’s Anita Brown rants on say singer ensures Chioma didn’t get US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when famous Nigerian singer, Davido, was dragged online by his alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown.

She recently revealed that she was expecting a boy. The 29-year-old businesswoman had taken to her Instagram Live to spill some more information on her alleged pregnancy for the singer.

According to Anita, she wants a boy, and she will have one. This was revealed after she dropped comments during her ongoing IG live session.

