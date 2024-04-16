A young Nigerian man who suffered as a hawker has shown people his success as he became a CEO

Jumping on a TikTok trend, the man shared his throwback photos and how they looked so different from his new level

Nigerians said that he is the winner of the Esther-Establish challenge as he showed what real success looked like

A young man who used to hawk his wares around in a wheelbarrow joined the Esther-Establish TikTok trend.

In a video that has gone viral, the man captured the moment he was hustling to make ends meet as he went through mud to sell clothes.

The man hawker clothes as he wore slippers. Photo source: @merchandize001

Source: TikTok

Young CEO in cloths business

A few seconds into the clip, he looked fresh as he sat in a store filled with cloths. His success wowed many.

The CEO (@merchandize001) panned his camera around his classy store. One of the ladies who congratulated him asked if he was already married.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PRUDENTIAL ️said:

"Na this kind challenge ah de comment….congratulations man."

Chinwe's Empire said:

"The real establish, this is beautiful."

Precious Mmesoma asked:

"Have u married?"

Oge Chukwu said:

"Make I go snap pic bcoz I’ll celebrate soon."

Akua Sarfoa said:

"It’s giving Afamefuna on Netflix."

Dabby said:

"We’ve found the winner of the challenge."

ausernamedmi said:

"This challenge is officially over!!!!!! this is the real video for this sound abeg."

Enobakhare said:

"Men keep showing them how its done."

cindyk14 said:

"Everyone on this trend just Dey show body but someone has finally shown success you’ve won!"

Enkay said:

"This one now then no go say na sugar mummy oo if na woman now they will tag it something else…. Make we try dey congratulate all both genders wey dey work hard."

AO Grace said:

"This is the real definition of Grass to Grace. God will continue to crown our efforts babe."

Mmesoma Ezekpo said:

"May the good Lord bless and keep u. This is the real establishment, live long and Excel."

Another clothes seller succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @chrisnation14, who started his cloth-selling business from a humble place, succeeded. He shared his throwback and present photos in a short clip.

At the beginning of the TikTok video clip, his clothes were displayed, hanging on nails by the roadside. Seconds into the video, he was sleeping on his bags of clothes.

