Nigerian prophet Samuel King, who had earlier predicted the death of Davido's late son Ifeanyi, has made another disturbing revelation

The preacher, during a TikTok session, revealed the things he saw about the musician and his family as he urged them to call on God fervently

He went on to address speculations on why he always sees prophecies for only celebrities as video went viral

Samuel King, the preacher and prophet of the renowned online Kingdom Prophecy TV, has spurred dread online with yet another shocking revelation regarding Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, best known as Davido.

Prophet King shocked the internet once more after becoming popular in 2022 for forecasting the tragic death of Davido's kid, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a new video released on his TikTok channel on Thursday, September 19, the prophet recounted a terrifying vision of the OBO Crooner, claiming that the Lord had shown him visions of Davido crying.

According to the prophet, he received these visions not once but three times, each leaving him deeply troubled. With an air of urgency, King warned that death still looms over Davido.

The prophet earnestly warned the musician to heed his warnings, urging him to intensify his prayers and strengthen his faith. King emphasized that while God loves Davido, evil forces appear to have an interest in him.

The clergyman, however, explained that he does not choose the subjects of his revelations but serves as a messenger.

He claimed that God ordered his message to steer Davido away from a dangerous road that could lead to tragedy.

Watch him speak below:

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

