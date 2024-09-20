Nigerian singer Zinoleesky recently bragged about his value in a video making the rounds on social media

In the trending clip, Zino talked about how he was good enough to be given as a Valentine gift to anybody’s babe

Zino’s statement sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians after the video went viral with many of them dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, is back in the news over his appearance after he bragged about his worth on social media.

A video of the Marlian Music crooner gushing over his good looks while boasting about being a good Valentine's gift for any woman made the rounds.

Video of Zinoleesky bragging about being a Valentine gift trends. Photos: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Zino wore a white chiffon shirt, wide-leg black pants, white boots, and a custom-made stoned necklace around his neck.

The Many Things crooner was apparently feeling himself as he went on to say that a man can gift him to his woman for Valentine, and she would be happy. In his words:

“You fit use me do Valentine gift like this for your babe. Just carry me give your babe, she go happy.”

See the video below:

How Nigerians reacted to Zino’s video

Zinoleesky’s video on being used as a Valentine gift quickly spread on social media, and it raised mixed reactions. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Mimi_exx:

“Valentine or Halloween 😂.”

ifekan1:

“Get well soon 🚶🚶🚶.”

Glambyadeiwa_:

“I don’t even know maybe na Igbo finish this boy, abi na Naira Marley😩.”

west_africangirlie:

“Hope all is well sha😢.”

Oba_catalyst:

“Sorry, my babe like healthy gifts. Thank you.”

Beautiful_gal_reeree:

“My babe go pursue me with broom😂.”

nisola_bioluwatife:

“You wey breeze wan carry? Arbi you remain for house? Ma play 😂.”

Faith_ani1:

“Bro is vanishing gradually oo 😁😂😂.”

Omosola_jj:

“Go inside make breeze no carry you away, valentine still far😂.”

Deronke_b:

“It's giving toothpick.”

M.a.r.v.e.l.l.o.u.s:

“Sha put stones inside your pocket.”

kween_tiwalope:

“Rejected.”

Jessyoskii:

“God Forbid.”

Gbemmyhair:

“Valentine ❌ Sacrifice ✅.”

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could save him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng