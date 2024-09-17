Nigerian singer Portable has announced that he will be giving the King of Oke Osa his used Range Rover

In a video posted on Instagram, the Zazu star explained that ahead of the Isese ceremony, he wanted to gift the monarch the car, which was also gifted to him

Portable’s gesture raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many fans praising the singer

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has shared that he will gift the King of Oke Osa, Waliu Oduntan, his Range Rover.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu crooner, who was rocking a white outfit from head to toe, was seen standing in front of a white Range Rover.

Fans react to video of Portable gifting Oke Osa king his used Range Rover. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer then went on to explain that ahead of Isese Day, which will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, he decided to give the car to the king. Portable explained that the Range Rover was a gift from someone in Ikorodu, and after using it for a long time, he decided that the King of Oke Osa should have it now.

In his words:

“On Friday, we want to do Isese and I want to give the King of Oke Osa a Range Rover. Ikateko gave me the car in Ikorodu for me to use and now I want to give the king, Waliu Oduntan using Range Rover. It has been written that Portable gave out the Range Rover to Waliu Oduntan, the King of Oke Osa. The king likes to wear white so I’m also giving him a white car. I was gifted the car and I have now gifted it to someone else, not that I don’t value it but I have used it very well and the car opened up ways for more cars for me.”

See the video below:

What fans said about Portable giving king his Range Rover

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Portable giving Oba Waliu Oduntan of Oke Osa his Range Rover. Read some of them below:

Ajakayeo:

“Givers never lack...Portable is a cheerful giver👏.”

lawycasual_wears_:

“You no go fall bami ❤️.”

billionaire_kennyrhoda2:

“At least u remember ur king what about those people wey know remember king , GOD bless u Amen.”

Davewellbeing:

“New car? 🔥🔥🔥 More Blessings for all the real fans Love From England.”

Temidayoniniola1:

“If a be that king a no go collect am😂😂😂😂😂.”

Prosper_ogechi:

“I am a CHOSEN portable who are you?”

Lopezchoppper:

“Give ham 5 mechanics too 😂.”

Apelagee7:

“You go later collect am back from waliu 😂.”

adeoba299:

“You want to give a king something you said you have used it very much 😂😂 no be see finished 😂😂 not necessary to say it 😂❤️well God blessed your heart❤️.”

Platini1616:

“Make Oba people advise Oba not to collect the gift oh.”

Portable gives solder camouflage

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shown another side of him which he posted on his insta story that many of his fans are happy about.

In the clip, Portable was seen giving out a military camouflage he bought when he travelled out of the country.

He gave the man a jacket, trousers, and shoes as the man was all smiles, thanking the singer for his generosity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng