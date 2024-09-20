Ibadan Circular Road Demonstrations: Protesters Demand Governor’s Attention Amid Heavy Security
On Friday, September 20, commuters along Awolowo, Agodi Secretariat, and Queen Elizabeth Road experienced significant gridlock as residents affected by the Ibadan Circular Road project held Jumat prayers on the road.
This marked the third consecutive day of protests, with demonstrators arriving as early as 7 AM.
Carrying placards and banners, the protesters passionately called for the cancellation of the road project. Despite several attempts by government officials to address them, the group insisted they would only speak with Governor Seyi Makinde.
Residents hold Jumat prayers on major roads
A heavy security presence, including police officers, Civil Defence, Amotekun, and plainclothes operatives, was observed at the scene.
The Friday prayers were led by Sheik Almufut AbdulAkeem Mohammad Awwal from the Molarere community.
Protesters call for project cancellation
In a brief sermon, an unnamed cleric urged the crowd to fear God and remember the Day of Judgment when everyone will account for their actions. Special prayers were offered for the governor, the state, and the country.
As of the time of this report, it was learned that community leaders from the affected areas were in a closed-door meeting with government officials.
Soldiers take over roads from hunger protesters
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army has taken over the streets from some youths who had mounted roadblocks on several roads disrupting vehicular movement in Edo state.
Soldiers patrolled the roads to prevent the hunger and hardship protesters from putting up barricades in Benin City, the state capital.
The soldiers patrolled Asoro Hill bus stop and Erediauwa road along the Ekehuan, Sapele road, Akpakpava road and the adjourning street where the youth mounted roadblocks.
