Hours after Nollywood actress Funke Akindele went on IG live to address the allegations levelled against about recently deceased actress Olajumoke Aderonmu, her brother responds

In a post shared on social media, Olajumoke's brother slammed Funke Akindele as a wicked person who maltreats her workers

Xtra Pro also slammed Funke Akindele's attempt to clear her name during her live session, calling it medicine after death

The raging conversation surrounding Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele and recently deceased colleague Olajumoke Aderonmu has stirred massive reactions and continues to stir reactions online.

Hours after Funke Akindele had gone on her Instagram Live to react to the allegations levelled against her about abandoning the late actress, Xtra Pro, Olajumoke's brother responds to her disclaimer.

Xtra Pro slammed Funke Akindele for abandoning his sister when she needed her the most. He noted that he and his sister tried to reach Funke for months during her illness but to no avail.

He noted it was after his sister passed that Funke Akindele tried reaching out.

"Treat your workers better" - Xtra Pro slams Akindele

In his viral post, Xtra Pro also echoed an allegation that has become a reoccurring thing about Funke Akindele.

After slamming the filmmaker, Olajumoke's brother told Funke Akindele to treat her workers better.

He also spoke about how Funke Akindele treated Mama Oni Mama, one of the creators of the actress' movie "Omo Ghetto."

Read a full excerpt of Xtra Pro's post slamming Funke Akindele:

Netizens react to Olajumoke's brother's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Xtra Pro's comment about Funke Akindele:

kemity:

"So now if you call kemity for job, kemity has entitled to your life? I’m asking for a friend."

@_olarsumbo:

"How is it her duty to check up on you. She gave u job and she paid that’s all."

@tobolahairs:

"My question is ‘ is Funke the only star actress that the Jumoke lady worked with? Why is the focus on Funke alone?"

@softnsleek__02:

"Who Dey check on funke herself? Wahala ti wa ooo!!! Abi funke no need checking on too? She no be human being?"

@nas_jewellery_palace:

"For those of you saying she paid so it not her duty to check up , exactly why reach out when they are dead . If isn’t her duty as well after she did business with them so she should keep it at that level."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"What silly sense of entitlement is this? Okay! She no reach out, and so? She no reach out na niyen."

@honeywealth4050:

"Some of the online judges how many of your family do you speak to daily or check up on almost everytime every one has his/her life to live Nah cus I still don’t get it."

@olabisi_balekan:

"But where is dis entitlement mentality coming from???? dis is job for crying out loud?? she no dey pay una? so after getting paid u still want her to be checking up on u people as if she does not av her own personal life?? ahhh it's well ooo."

@arike_alase:

"Are they are staff for God's sake? Thought they worked for her and they got paid for the job."

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Funke Akindele was dragged online, Nollywood actor and fellow Jenifa’s Diary star Jide Awobona shared his two cents.

According to Awobona, Funke Akindele called him to contact the late Jumoke on her behalf because she knew they were cool.

He added that she insisted he made the call. The actor said he criticized the late movie star for isolating herself when he called.

