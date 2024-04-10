Juliana Olayode has penned a long note in support of Funke Akindele after she was accused of not caring for people working with her

Late Olajumoke Aderounmu's brother had slammed Akindele for not reaching out to his sister before her death as he advised her to take care of her workers

Olayode noted that Akindele had been good to her and her family as she used all she had in her account to pay for her mother's hospital bill

Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby, has defended Funke Akindele after she was accused of not taking care of the people working under her.

Legit.ng had reported that the late Adejumoke Aderounmu, an actress who featured in Jenifa's Diary had died. Brother of the deceased called out Akindele for not reaching out to his sister. He advised Akindele to treat the people working under her better.

Reacting to the call out, Olayode, first hailed the actress and recounted how her mother would have died of fibroid if not for Akindele.

According to her, Akindele emptied her bank account for her to take her mother to a private hospital where she got the best treatment.

Toyo Baby says Akindele works hard

Praising Akindele in her post, Toyo Baby said the mother of two works so hard and has done a lot of things for many people but she does not post them on social media.

Toyo Baby also said that Akindele has many people on her payroll as she prayed for the actresses' children and all that she has.

Recall that Lolo Motunde, also known as Adaku, another actress in Jenifa's Diary also defended Akindele after she was called out.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Olayode. Here are some of the comments below:

