Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke has shared an adorable showing the moment his mum met Lateef Adegoke

In the viral video, Pamilerin Adegoke's mum couldn't hide her excitement as she embraced Lateef Adedimeji

The sweet video has stirred reactions from netizens as they shared their take on Pamilerin's mum

Popular social media influencer Pamilerin Adegoke, also known as Omo Iya Ologi, has warmed hearts with a sweet video of him surprising his mother with a visit from Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

In the sweet video, which has since gone viral, Pamilerin's mother rushed out with the influencer's son to greet Lateef, who exchanged pleasantries with her respectfully.

Lateef Adedimeji visits Pamilerin Adegoke. Credit: @thepamilerin @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

A clip showed Pamilerin's mum saying 'physical, physical,' suggesting she was excited to meet the actor in person.

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, Pamilerin wrote in a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"My mum meeting Adedimeji Lateef for the first time."

Watch the video as Pamilerin Adegoke's mum meets Lateef Adedimeji below:

Recall that Pamilerin made headlines in 2022 after he splashed N25 million on a Mercedes Benz.

Netizens gush over Pamilerin's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

fiyin_faajs:

"Our mummy o. She wasn’t this excited to meet me sha."

toxhann:

"Physical Physical , Oluwaseun ooo, All this our parents ehnnn, she don turn that one to testimony, Just like my mum. oluwaseun ooo."

ms_yudee:

"She really loves him. It’s her thanking God for meeting him Mothers are a special breed. Love it so much."

call4chops_foods:

"Grandma oooooo. She couldn't contain her."

ike__ola:

"The day I’ll see @thepamilerin too I’ll jump and say physical and physical too."

debbie.the.creator:

"Mummy is so happy Physical Physical."

femiakinmoju:

"Soo lovely to watch, I just dey smile."

Bimpe speaks on marriage with Adedimeji

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe opened up about her marriage to Lateef Adedimeji.

During an interview with Debbie Shokoya, she shared how her hubby, Lateef, brought out a different side of her personality.

Bimpe noted during the chat that she's a private person, but since she married Lateef, she's become more extroverted.

Source: Legit.ng