Ace Nigerian actress has continued to attract more attention to her amid the controversy arising from late actress Adejumoke's brother Adeola

Legit.ng reported that Aderounmu Adejumoke was announced dead recently, and Funke Akindele, who co-starred in a film with her, expressed condolences

However, Adeola accused the filmmaker of ignoring his late sister when she called on her assistance during her trying times

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele buzzed the internet with the sensitive post hours she made hours after being dragged by the brother of late actress Jumoke Aderounmu.

Legit.ng reported that the news of upcoming actress's death went viral on April 8, 2024. Although many in Nollywood mourn her, Funke Akindele, who once cast her in a TV series, voiced her sadness and claimed to have asked about her a few days before.

Funke Akindele shares cryptic message amid drags from late Jumoke Aderounmu’s brother. Credit: @funkeakindele, @xtra_pro_official

Source: Instagram

The brother of the deceased, Adeola, came forward to accuse the filmmaker of hypocrisy. He revealed that his sister had called Funke several times and contacted her through her colleagues, but she did not show up for her.

The movie star who is yet to make further statements on the matter, took to her social media to make a post on protecting one's energy, invariably herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Funke implied in the post that she would start respecting her energy and would only inclinde to those who resonate with her.

"Start respecting your energy and stop chasing people who don't resonate with you."

See the post below:

Funke Akindele shares cryptic quote. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Funke Akindele was dragged online, Nollywood actor and fellow Jenifa’s Diary star, Jide Awobona, shared his two cents on the matter.

In a post shared on social media by @Temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Jide Awobona shut down the late actress’ brother’s claims that Funke Akindele was not there for his sister.

According to Awobona, Funke Akindele called him to reach out to the late Jumoke on her behalf because she knew they were cool. He added that she insisted he made the call and that he even berated the late movie star for isolating herself.

Source: Legit.ng