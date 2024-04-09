After dating for nearly a year, Madame Mystiquee and Nigerian Afro-fusion star Asake have called it quits

The Gambian singer who recently returned to social media, revealed during a conversation with her fans the reason why she broke up with Asake

During the conversation with her followers, she accused Asake of being a member of the evil group "Illuminati"

Months after a concerning prophecy was released by a Nigerian pastor about the singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, more scary details about his dealings have emerged from his ex-girlfriend, Madame Mystiquee.

After dating for nearly a year, Nigerian singer Asake and his beautiful Gambian girlfriend, Madame Mystiquee, are no longer in a relationship.

Asake's Gambian ex-girlfriend accuses him of being an Illuminati. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@m.mystiquee

Source: Instagram

Due to the painful heartbreak, Madame Mystiquee took a break from social media but recently returned.

She recently held a Question and Answer session with her fans. During the conversation, Madame Mystiquee was queried by Nigerians who asked her why she decided to leave the singer.

Mystiquee accuses Asake of joining the Illuminati

One IG user, indentified as @rophiat_, asked Madame Mystiquee why she brokeup with Asake; she said:

"Cuz he wanted to go let the devil use him."

However, what caught the attention of fans the most was the emoji Madame Mystiquee added to her post, which was a palm with an eye in the centre. This is the sign of the "Illuminati".

Here see the exchange between Madame Mystiquee and the fan below:

Netizens react to Mystiquee's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Madame Mystiquee's post:

@dogo_mystar:

"Una no go understand, the industry is ev!l."

@phaithy30bg:

"Pastor say God wan use am, ex girlfriend say na devil wan use am, who we wan believe?"

@lanre.leads:

"Abi he wan go join Illuminati ni."

@_investor_d:

"I believe she is the Dev*l herself."

@synergyomogunwa:

"Am not surprised when terry g said they are singing for the devil....hmm."

@hef_hem4:

"Lonely at the top.. gengenrengengegeen."

@realmelvis:

"So u wan come open e yanshhh fr outside ?u can’t keep quiet?u go do surgery finish u no go do sense."

@iam_egroyce:

"You're a liar, abi na you wan use billin injure em."

@parker_ojugo:

"Omo for judgement day devil go explain tire because they don lie on top him head too much."

@call_me_gilgal:

"Madam ..you no get point...na your sense of entitlement delete u."

Source: Legit.ng