Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has slammed Nigerians for coming after SaidaBoj over her N20M naira demand

Recall that Sarah Idaji Ojone has said that all it will take a man to have his way with her is to pay her 20 million

The singer called Nigerian hypocrites and noted that musicians sing about giving girls money all the time

SaidaBoj has finally found someone to stand by her truth. Seun Kuti, the last son of Fela, has come forward to state that SaidaBoj was entitled to her claims.

He noted that Nigerians are fond of critiquing someone for something but accepting the same from others.

Seun Kuti calls Nigerians two-faced for criticizing SaidaBoj. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Recall that Saida Boj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone set the internet on fire after she revealed that any man could sleep with her, as long as he pays N20 million.

This also led to the loss of her social media accounts, as the influencer was banned on TikTok over her controversial claims.

"You vex sey she want N20M" - Seun

Seun's viral video focused on the hypocrisy surrounding SaidaBoj's controversial statements. In the clip, he said that Nigerians should let Saida be.

He said the social media influencer's comments were nothing new and that people should learn not to be hypocrites, as male musicians sing about it all the time and get praised.

Watch Seun Kuti's video here:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@whereis_taiwo:

"Sinners judging sinners for sinning differently."

@n8kvic01:

"The truth is most of 9ja men pay for love. They're just angry because they don't have 20M to give. They felt oppressed."

@bella_bitesss:

"She literally shook the whole country.. for the past three to four days now."

@sgodwin946:

"Una no vex when odumodu sing yeye thing for song what is the difference."

@esthy__official:

"He’s not lying though. It’s the bitter truth. No one should come for me oo. I no sabi curse like Saida."

@officialspicey:

"Saida the weapon fashioned against Nigerian men."

@damaris_luxury:

"If Bobrisky had said it they would have been hailing him “mummy of Lagos."

Man shares what led SaidaBoj into runs

A Nigerian Twitter user has provided a detailed account of what led SaidaBoj to do runs and charge N20 million.

Using a video evidence, the X user shared an old clip of a heartbroken SaidaBoj crying over her then-boyfriend.

According to the details on the video screen, the boy had dated her for five years but ended up with someone else.

